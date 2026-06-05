Recent Release, "Pictures III: Study Guide," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brad Young, Offers Transformative Scriptural Exploration for Learners and Communities
Spring Hill, TN, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brad Young has completed a new book, titled, "Pictures III: Study Guide," a comprehensive resource crafted to deepen engagement with the scriptures featured in Pictures III. This study guide bridges the gap between casual reading and rigorous spiritual investigation, providing a structured pathway for those seeking fuller understanding of biblical truths and their contemporary relevance.
Drawing on years of pastoral experience and theological reflection, Brad Young brings authentic insight to the development of this resource. His commitment to fostering meaningful spiritual growth shapes every question and discussion prompt throughout the guide, demonstrating his genuine investment in readers' faith journeys.
"Pictures III: Study Guide" addresses a vital need within churches and small group settings: the desire for thoughtful, guided exploration of scripture. The questions embedded throughout are intentionally designed to spark conversation that moves beyond surface-level comprehension, inviting the Holy Spirit to illuminate deeper truths and generate fresh revelations tailored to each group's unique circumstances and spiritual readiness.
"This study guide emerged from my conviction that believers thrive when given tools to investigate scripture together," said author Brad Young. "I wanted to create something that wouldn't merely provide answers, but rather open doorways to discovery where the Holy Spirit becomes the true teacher."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's invaluable work equips churches, small groups, and individual believers with the framework needed for substantive biblical study. Readers will discover discussion questions that activate critical thinking while remaining grounded in faith, fostering community connections and personal spiritual breakthroughs.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pictures III: Study Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on years of pastoral experience and theological reflection, Brad Young brings authentic insight to the development of this resource. His commitment to fostering meaningful spiritual growth shapes every question and discussion prompt throughout the guide, demonstrating his genuine investment in readers' faith journeys.
"Pictures III: Study Guide" addresses a vital need within churches and small group settings: the desire for thoughtful, guided exploration of scripture. The questions embedded throughout are intentionally designed to spark conversation that moves beyond surface-level comprehension, inviting the Holy Spirit to illuminate deeper truths and generate fresh revelations tailored to each group's unique circumstances and spiritual readiness.
"This study guide emerged from my conviction that believers thrive when given tools to investigate scripture together," said author Brad Young. "I wanted to create something that wouldn't merely provide answers, but rather open doorways to discovery where the Holy Spirit becomes the true teacher."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young's invaluable work equips churches, small groups, and individual believers with the framework needed for substantive biblical study. Readers will discover discussion questions that activate critical thinking while remaining grounded in faith, fostering community connections and personal spiritual breakthroughs.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Pictures III: Study Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories