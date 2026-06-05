Recent Release, "The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Quanda Bryant, Offers Biblical Wisdom for Rekindling Passion
Warren, NJ, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quanda Bryant has completed a new book, "The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy: Igniting Passion and Creating Unbreakable Bonds," a transformative resource designed to help couples build resilient and fulfilling marriages by drawing timeless lessons from Scripture's most intimate biblical text. The guide acknowledges that every marriage experiences five distinct phases, each with its own challenges and opportunities for growth. By exploring the passionate relationship between the Beloved and the Shulamite woman, readers discover authentic expressions of love and sexuality that speak to couples at any stage of their journey—whether engaged, newlywed, or seasoned in marriage.
Bryant delves into each marital phase, offering practical tips and strategies to navigate these transitions while reigniting the flame of romance. As CEO of Diamonds & Pearls Events, LLC, she has dedicated her career to empowering women through self-care initiatives, informative programming, and educational resources. With a background as a certified teacher holding a Bachelor of Science in Education from Iona University and a Master's degree in Reading from Nova Southeastern University, Bryant brings both personal conviction and professional expertise to this intimate exploration of marital connection.
"The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy" goes beyond biblical interpretation, incorporating perspectives from licensed marriage counselors, sex therapists, and relationship experts to provide comprehensive guidance on intimacy. The book features inspiring stories from five couples who have successfully navigated their own marriage journeys, sharing their insights to support and guide others. Through this multifaceted approach, readers gain illuminating perspectives on revitalizing stagnant marriages, deepening emotional connections, and cultivating enduring partnerships where both individuals thrive.
"I believe that couples deserve access to both spiritual wisdom and expert counsel as they pursue the passionate, fulfilling marriages they desire," said author Quanda Bryant. "This guide is my gift to couples who are ready to embrace vulnerability, authentic expression, and lasting intimacy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quanda Bryant's enlightening work equips couples with biblical insights and expert strategies for strengthening their relationships. This resource empowers readers to navigate marital phases with confidence and rediscover the vibrant partnership they deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bryant delves into each marital phase, offering practical tips and strategies to navigate these transitions while reigniting the flame of romance. As CEO of Diamonds & Pearls Events, LLC, she has dedicated her career to empowering women through self-care initiatives, informative programming, and educational resources. With a background as a certified teacher holding a Bachelor of Science in Education from Iona University and a Master's degree in Reading from Nova Southeastern University, Bryant brings both personal conviction and professional expertise to this intimate exploration of marital connection.
"The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy" goes beyond biblical interpretation, incorporating perspectives from licensed marriage counselors, sex therapists, and relationship experts to provide comprehensive guidance on intimacy. The book features inspiring stories from five couples who have successfully navigated their own marriage journeys, sharing their insights to support and guide others. Through this multifaceted approach, readers gain illuminating perspectives on revitalizing stagnant marriages, deepening emotional connections, and cultivating enduring partnerships where both individuals thrive.
"I believe that couples deserve access to both spiritual wisdom and expert counsel as they pursue the passionate, fulfilling marriages they desire," said author Quanda Bryant. "This guide is my gift to couples who are ready to embrace vulnerability, authentic expression, and lasting intimacy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quanda Bryant's enlightening work equips couples with biblical insights and expert strategies for strengthening their relationships. This resource empowers readers to navigate marital phases with confidence and rediscover the vibrant partnership they deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Song of Solomon Guide to Marital Intimacy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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