Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s Newly Released "Perfectly Perfect" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Promoting Self-Worth, Kindness, and Positive Self-Image
“Perfectly Perfect” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tiffanie Tate is an uplifting and rhythmic children’s story that encourages confidence, compassion, and embracing one’s uniqueness.
San Francisco, CA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Perfectly Perfect”: a meaningful and engaging children’s story that explores friendship, self-image, and the importance of encouragement. “Perfectly Perfect” is the creation of published author, Dr. Tiffanie Tate, a Christian author and physician originally from Compton, California, now living in the Inland Empire. A Navy veteran and OB-GYN, she earned her medical degree from Meharry Medical College and completed her residency at Vanderbilt. After a life-altering injury led to medical retirement, she turned to writing as a source of healing and encouragement. She has authored multiple books, including poetry and children’s titles focused on faith, safety, bullying prevention, and financial literacy. Dr. Tate is also a co-host on the NBC-affiliated radio show Doctors in the House and enjoys singing, traveling, and spending time with her two college-aged children and loved ones.
Dr. Tate shares, “This is the rhythmic story of three friends. It is a snapshot of the struggles they face during one day from beginning to end. There is a discussion of friendship, careers, self-image, eating, and encouragement between all of the friends. Positivity is the message that it sends. Lillie and Linda learn that their friend Sally is struggling with some problems, and they want to help her solve them. This story takes you on their journey. At any age, a child can learn and appreciate their own self-worth because they are perfectly perfect from birth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s new book is an inspiring and empowering resource for children and families, encouraging meaningful conversations about confidence, friendship, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Perfectly Perfect” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Perfectly Perfect”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Tate shares, “This is the rhythmic story of three friends. It is a snapshot of the struggles they face during one day from beginning to end. There is a discussion of friendship, careers, self-image, eating, and encouragement between all of the friends. Positivity is the message that it sends. Lillie and Linda learn that their friend Sally is struggling with some problems, and they want to help her solve them. This story takes you on their journey. At any age, a child can learn and appreciate their own self-worth because they are perfectly perfect from birth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tiffanie Tate’s new book is an inspiring and empowering resource for children and families, encouraging meaningful conversations about confidence, friendship, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Perfectly Perfect” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Perfectly Perfect”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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