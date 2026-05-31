Justice Holmes Disposes at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- February 1903. One of the most consequential voting rights cases in American history is about to be argued before the Supreme Court. On the bench is the revered Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Facing him is the brilliant Black lawyer, Wilford Smith. At stake is whether millions of Black Americans will have a say in their future or if the South will descend into the horrors of Jim Crow.
Featuring an all-star cast of Bo Foxworth, Tamarra Graham, Boise Holmes, Corey Jones, Jason Maddy, & Lance Arthur Smith. Directed by Andrew Barnicle.
Justice Holmes Disposes will occur on June 15, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $30 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Featuring an all-star cast of Bo Foxworth, Tamarra Graham, Boise Holmes, Corey Jones, Jason Maddy, & Lance Arthur Smith. Directed by Andrew Barnicle.
Justice Holmes Disposes will occur on June 15, 2026 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $30 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories