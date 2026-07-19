What If Dreams Could Heal You? Discover “With the Same Dream,” a New Poetry & Photography Collection by Mia. MP
Award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer Mia. MP announces the release of her new book, "With the Same Dream," now available on Amazon. The collection combines contemporary poetry with fine art photography in an exploration of healing, self-discovery, emotional transformation, and rebirth.
Miami, FL, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Through reflective poetry and conceptual imagery, the book explores love, identity, and the mind. It invites readers to engage with hidden emotions, release internal blocks, and move through subconscious experiences of grief, resilience, acceptance, and personal growth.
With the Same Dream is structured in three chapters—Déjà Vu, REM, and Déjà Rêvé. Each section represents a stage of emotional and psychological development, guiding readers from awareness of inner patterns to subconscious exploration and finally to awakening and transformation.
“This book reflects an inner journey of healing and awareness,” says Mia. MP. “It is about confronting what we carry within us and allowing space for change, release, and renewal.”
Each poem is paired with fine art photography, creating a unified literary and visual experience designed to encourage reflection and emotional connection. The combination of text and imagery offers readers an immersive space for introspection and mindfulness.
The collection speaks to readers interested in poetry, emotional healing, personal growth, and creative expression. It is designed for those navigating transition, self-reflection, or inner transformation, offering a poetic lens through which to understand emotional experience and consciousness.
About the Author
Mia. MP is an award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer known for her fusion of poetry and visual storytelling. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Education. Her work has been featured in international publications including EYE-Photo Magazine, Shades of Grey, Vogue, Azahar (Spain), Nagari, Hypermedia, and Insularis.
Since relocating to Florida in 2011, she has exhibited internationally, including her solo exhibition Havana: The Gift of Diversity at Gallery TEN in Tokyo. She is also the author of the Amazon poetry series Inner Journey, which has achieved bestseller recognition in multiple markets.
With the Same Dream is now available for purchase in English and Spanish on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/author/mia.mp
For more information, interviews, or to request a review copy, please contact:
Mia. MP
Phone: (786)-567-7282
Email: mia.mphotography@yahoo.es
Books available on Amazon and read free on Kindle Unlimited
Contact Mia. MP Author in Focus on Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram
With the Same Dream is structured in three chapters—Déjà Vu, REM, and Déjà Rêvé. Each section represents a stage of emotional and psychological development, guiding readers from awareness of inner patterns to subconscious exploration and finally to awakening and transformation.
“This book reflects an inner journey of healing and awareness,” says Mia. MP. “It is about confronting what we carry within us and allowing space for change, release, and renewal.”
Each poem is paired with fine art photography, creating a unified literary and visual experience designed to encourage reflection and emotional connection. The combination of text and imagery offers readers an immersive space for introspection and mindfulness.
The collection speaks to readers interested in poetry, emotional healing, personal growth, and creative expression. It is designed for those navigating transition, self-reflection, or inner transformation, offering a poetic lens through which to understand emotional experience and consciousness.
About the Author
Mia. MP is an award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer known for her fusion of poetry and visual storytelling. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Education. Her work has been featured in international publications including EYE-Photo Magazine, Shades of Grey, Vogue, Azahar (Spain), Nagari, Hypermedia, and Insularis.
Since relocating to Florida in 2011, she has exhibited internationally, including her solo exhibition Havana: The Gift of Diversity at Gallery TEN in Tokyo. She is also the author of the Amazon poetry series Inner Journey, which has achieved bestseller recognition in multiple markets.
With the Same Dream is now available for purchase in English and Spanish on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/author/mia.mp
For more information, interviews, or to request a review copy, please contact:
Mia. MP
Phone: (786)-567-7282
Email: mia.mphotography@yahoo.es
Books available on Amazon and read free on Kindle Unlimited
Contact Mia. MP Author in Focus on Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram
Contact
Mia. MP Author in FocusContact
Mia. MP/ Maydoll Morales Perez
786-649-0802
www.amazon.com/stores/Mia-MP/author/B0D8483RYP?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnable
https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/50212408.Mia_M_P_
https://www.instagram.com/mia.mpauthorinfocus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@mia.mpauthorinfocus
https://www.youtube.com/@MiaMPAuthorinFocus
https://www.facebook.com/miampauthorinfocus/
Mia. MP/ Maydoll Morales Perez
786-649-0802
www.amazon.com/stores/Mia-MP/author/B0D8483RYP?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnable
https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/50212408.Mia_M_P_
https://www.instagram.com/mia.mpauthorinfocus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@mia.mpauthorinfocus
https://www.youtube.com/@MiaMPAuthorinFocus
https://www.facebook.com/miampauthorinfocus/
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