TSB Gallery Presents “Threshold” — An International Online Exhibition Exploring Transition, Transformation, and Possibility
TSB Gallery announces the opening of Threshold, an international online group exhibition featuring 27 contemporary artists from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean. The exhibition will be available online from June 1–30, 2026 at TSB Gallery
Plano, TX, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Threshold explores moments of transition—the space between what has been and what is yet to come. Through abstraction, symbolism, texture, gesture, and conceptual interpretation, the exhibition examines transformation as both a personal and universal experience. The works presented invite viewers to reflect on change, movement, uncertainty, growth, and the quiet tension that exists between endings and beginnings. The curatorial concept embraces the threshold not as a fixed boundary, but as a fluid and evolving space where meaning continuously unfolds.
Curated by artist and founder Dr. Tricia Seymour-Barrier, the exhibition reflects TSB Gallery’s commitment to showcasing diverse contemporary voices through thoughtfully curated online exhibitions that connect artists and collectors across geographic boundaries.
“Threshold is about the moments that shape transformation,” says Seymour-Barrier. “These works invite viewers to pause within uncertainty and possibility—to consider the spaces between where we have been and where we are becoming.”
Alongside the online exhibition, TSB Gallery will release a digital exhibition Lookbook featuring selected artworks and artist information, providing collectors and viewers with an expanded curated viewing experience.
Participating artists include:
Brandy Jones, Cathy Wild, Elizabeth Sosner, Igor Dvorski, Ivan Cagnani, Jesús Sedamanos Madrid, Krešimira Gojanović, Paulette A. N. Mortimer, Shreya Smita Suryakant Chanche, Alexandra Kontodima, Moses Victor, Cristina Maya Caetano, Sarathi Thamodaran, Fred “Jazz” Ruland, Dona Nipin, Loryn Fouse, Kristofa Heastie, Krystyna Sadej, Dorota Jakubik, Ivan Nhapango, Gilbert Loutfi, Jon Barlow HUDSON, Olga Kotlamina, Nicole Collie, Pascariu Andrei Constantin, Laura Pirie, and Tricia Seymour-Barrier.
The exhibition and digital Lookbook will be available beginning June 1, 2026. Original artworks will be available for purchase through the gallery website.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition online, view the digital Lookbook, purchase original artworks, follow TSB Gallery on social media, and join the gallery mailing list for future exhibitions and open calls.
Curated by artist and founder Dr. Tricia Seymour-Barrier, the exhibition reflects TSB Gallery’s commitment to showcasing diverse contemporary voices through thoughtfully curated online exhibitions that connect artists and collectors across geographic boundaries.
“Threshold is about the moments that shape transformation,” says Seymour-Barrier. “These works invite viewers to pause within uncertainty and possibility—to consider the spaces between where we have been and where we are becoming.”
Alongside the online exhibition, TSB Gallery will release a digital exhibition Lookbook featuring selected artworks and artist information, providing collectors and viewers with an expanded curated viewing experience.
Participating artists include:
Brandy Jones, Cathy Wild, Elizabeth Sosner, Igor Dvorski, Ivan Cagnani, Jesús Sedamanos Madrid, Krešimira Gojanović, Paulette A. N. Mortimer, Shreya Smita Suryakant Chanche, Alexandra Kontodima, Moses Victor, Cristina Maya Caetano, Sarathi Thamodaran, Fred “Jazz” Ruland, Dona Nipin, Loryn Fouse, Kristofa Heastie, Krystyna Sadej, Dorota Jakubik, Ivan Nhapango, Gilbert Loutfi, Jon Barlow HUDSON, Olga Kotlamina, Nicole Collie, Pascariu Andrei Constantin, Laura Pirie, and Tricia Seymour-Barrier.
The exhibition and digital Lookbook will be available beginning June 1, 2026. Original artworks will be available for purchase through the gallery website.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition online, view the digital Lookbook, purchase original artworks, follow TSB Gallery on social media, and join the gallery mailing list for future exhibitions and open calls.
Contact
TSB GalleryContact
Tricia Seymour-Barrier, PhD, EdD
+1 469-265-6456
Tricia Seymour-Barrier, PhD, EdD
+1 469-265-6456
Categories