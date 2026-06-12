Earthava Expands Line of Plant-Based, Compostable Phone Cases for iPhone and Samsung Devices
Biodegradable cases made from biopolymers and natural fibres are now available across a wider range of models, with every purchase contributing to climate solutions.
Middletown, DE, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Earthava, a sustainable product brand focused on making eco-conscious living practical and accessible, has expanded its line of plant-based phone cases to cover additional iPhone and Samsung models. The cases are made from biopolymers and natural fibres, are fully compostable at end of life, and ship in plastic-free packaging.
The expansion comes as consumer demand for plastic-free alternatives continues to grow. Earthava's cases are produced on a make-to-order basis, a model the company says helps eliminate overproduction waste — a common issue in the consumer accessories market.
"Our goal has always been to combine practicality with environmental mindfulness," said Sam Hamdy, Founder of Earthava. "With these phone cases, people no longer have to choose between protecting their devices and protecting the planet."
Each case is wireless charging compatible, drop-tested for everyday protection, and precisely cut for full access to buttons, ports, and cameras. The collection includes a range of designs — from nature-inspired prints to minimal and bold styles — available for most current iPhone and Samsung models.
One percent of every purchase is directed toward verified carbon-offset climate initiatives.
Product Highlights:
Materials: biopolymers, bamboo fibres, and plant-based composites
Fully compostable and plastic-free, including packaging
Shock-resistant with a slim, lightweight profile
Wireless charging compatible
Available for iPhone and Samsung devices
Made to order to reduce inventory waste
Earthava cases are available at https://shop.earthava.com. The brand also publishes a research-backed environmental blog at https://www.earthava.com covering sustainability, climate news, and green living.
The expansion comes as consumer demand for plastic-free alternatives continues to grow. Earthava's cases are produced on a make-to-order basis, a model the company says helps eliminate overproduction waste — a common issue in the consumer accessories market.
"Our goal has always been to combine practicality with environmental mindfulness," said Sam Hamdy, Founder of Earthava. "With these phone cases, people no longer have to choose between protecting their devices and protecting the planet."
Each case is wireless charging compatible, drop-tested for everyday protection, and precisely cut for full access to buttons, ports, and cameras. The collection includes a range of designs — from nature-inspired prints to minimal and bold styles — available for most current iPhone and Samsung models.
One percent of every purchase is directed toward verified carbon-offset climate initiatives.
Product Highlights:
Materials: biopolymers, bamboo fibres, and plant-based composites
Fully compostable and plastic-free, including packaging
Shock-resistant with a slim, lightweight profile
Wireless charging compatible
Available for iPhone and Samsung devices
Made to order to reduce inventory waste
Earthava cases are available at https://shop.earthava.com. The brand also publishes a research-backed environmental blog at https://www.earthava.com covering sustainability, climate news, and green living.
Contact
EarthavaContact
Sam Hamdy
+201282232883
https://www.earthava.com/
Sam Hamdy
+201282232883
https://www.earthava.com/
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