Loveforce International Announces Its June 2026 Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announces its June 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be a total of seven releases, They will be multiple genres, by seven different recording artists released every Friday in June.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced it’s June 2026 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be a total of seven releases. They will be multiple genres and by seven different recording artists. They will be released every Friday in June including June 5, June 12, June 19 and June 26.
The recording artists who will have digital Music Singles releases in June include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Walter Dolfini, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, and inRchild. The Loveforce Collective’s Digital Music Single released in June will include a featured artist Brad Stubbs. The genres of music will include Blues, R&B/EDM, Acoustic Jazz-Folk, Southern Soul, Rock, and Spiritual music.
“We have a wide array of musical genres being released this month including some mixed genre releases and a featured artist debut,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This will surely kickoff our 6h annual Loveforce Summer in a big way,” he continued.
All of June’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The recording artists who will have digital Music Singles releases in June include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Walter Dolfini, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, and inRchild. The Loveforce Collective’s Digital Music Single released in June will include a featured artist Brad Stubbs. The genres of music will include Blues, R&B/EDM, Acoustic Jazz-Folk, Southern Soul, Rock, and Spiritual music.
“We have a wide array of musical genres being released this month including some mixed genre releases and a featured artist debut,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This will surely kickoff our 6h annual Loveforce Summer in a big way,” he continued.
All of June’s new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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