Loveforce International Releases inRchild’s “Dear Children”
On Friday, June 5, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled “Dear Children.”
Santa Clarita, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 5, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by inRchild. It is entitled “Dear Children.”
The new Digital Music Single “Dear Children” by inRchild, is a rock ballad. The subject matter is unusual for a Rock Ballad in that it is a love song, of sorts, but not a typical song about a man loving a woman. The topic of this song is a father’s love for his children. The lyrics focus on a good bye talk he is giving his children because he is going away for a while. The reason for his departure is not given, so listeners can fill in whatever reason someone they loved has left for a while.
“The new single by inRchild is a poignant and powerful rock ballad. We believe it will leave a mark in the rock world and are proud to release it,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single “Dear Children” by inRchild, is a rock ballad. The subject matter is unusual for a Rock Ballad in that it is a love song, of sorts, but not a typical song about a man loving a woman. The topic of this song is a father’s love for his children. The lyrics focus on a good bye talk he is giving his children because he is going away for a while. The reason for his departure is not given, so listeners can fill in whatever reason someone they loved has left for a while.
“The new single by inRchild is a poignant and powerful rock ballad. We believe it will leave a mark in the rock world and are proud to release it,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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