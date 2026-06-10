R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Generator Installation Services for Reliable Backup Power in Time for Hurricane Season
New Port Richey, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a leading home services provider serving the greater Tampa Bay area for over 50 years, today announced its expanded focus on whole-home generator installation services ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With forecasters predicting an above-normal season, the company is urging homeowners to act now to protect their families, homes, and essential systems from extended power outages.
Florida homeowners know all too well the devastation that hurricanes can bring, not just from wind and water, but from the days and sometimes weeks without power that follow. A properly installed standby generator means your air conditioning, refrigerator, medical equipment, and security systems keep running even when the grid goes down. At R.J. Kielty, our licensed electricians handle the entire installation process from start to finish, so homeowners have one less thing to worry about.
R.J. Kielty's generator installation services include comprehensive consultations to determine the right generator size and type for each home, professional electrical connection and transfer switch installation, coordination with local utility companies and permit offices, and post-installation testing and homeowner education. The company works with industry-leading generator brands and offers both portable and standby generator solutions to meet a range of budgets and needs.
With hurricane season running from June through November and peak activity typically occurring between August and October, time is of the essence. Generator installation appointments are filling up quickly as demand surges across the Tampa Bay region. R.J. Kielty is encouraging homeowners to schedule consultations as soon as possible to ensure their systems are installed and operational well before the most dangerous months of the season.
In addition to generator installation, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric offers a full suite of residential services including HVAC installation and repair, plumbing services, and electrical upgrades. The company is fully licensed and insured in the state of Florida and maintains and A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Homeowners throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and the surrounding counties have trusted R.J. Kielty for reliable, professional service since 1973.
For more information about generator installation services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.rjkielty.com or call (727) 863-5486. Don't wait until the next storm is on the radar, protect your home and family today.
Florida homeowners know all too well the devastation that hurricanes can bring, not just from wind and water, but from the days and sometimes weeks without power that follow. A properly installed standby generator means your air conditioning, refrigerator, medical equipment, and security systems keep running even when the grid goes down. At R.J. Kielty, our licensed electricians handle the entire installation process from start to finish, so homeowners have one less thing to worry about.
R.J. Kielty's generator installation services include comprehensive consultations to determine the right generator size and type for each home, professional electrical connection and transfer switch installation, coordination with local utility companies and permit offices, and post-installation testing and homeowner education. The company works with industry-leading generator brands and offers both portable and standby generator solutions to meet a range of budgets and needs.
With hurricane season running from June through November and peak activity typically occurring between August and October, time is of the essence. Generator installation appointments are filling up quickly as demand surges across the Tampa Bay region. R.J. Kielty is encouraging homeowners to schedule consultations as soon as possible to ensure their systems are installed and operational well before the most dangerous months of the season.
In addition to generator installation, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric offers a full suite of residential services including HVAC installation and repair, plumbing services, and electrical upgrades. The company is fully licensed and insured in the state of Florida and maintains and A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Homeowners throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and the surrounding counties have trusted R.J. Kielty for reliable, professional service since 1973.
For more information about generator installation services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.rjkielty.com or call (727) 863-5486. Don't wait until the next storm is on the radar, protect your home and family today.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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