Ronald J. Fischer’s New Book, "Romantic Adventures," is a Captivating Assortment of Ten Short Stories Concerning Love, Romance, and Complicated Relationships
San Jose, CA, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ronald J. Fischer has completed his most recent book, “Romantic Adventures”: a riveting series of short stories exploring a variety of romantic scenarios, often involving complicated entanglements and unexpected obstacles to each love affair.
Author Ronald J. Fischer was born in Paterson, New Jersey, and holds a BS and MS in electrical engineering and a second master’s degree in mathematics. He worked as an engineer on the Apollo program in Huntsville, Alabama, and taught college-level mathematics for thirty-four years. He loves to play pickleball and chess, and currently resides in California.
Fischer shares, “Kim Benet was forty-nine years old. She started playing pickleball where she met and fell for another player. She managed to seduce him. The trouble was her daughter, Lucy, also fell for him. Should she compete with her own mother?
“Sally Jenkins worked in the editorial department of the SF news. One of her jobs was to answer letters to the editor. One day, she got a fascinating letter from David Becker. She invited him in to talk further about his ideas, and she fell for him as soon as she saw him. He wanted her too and asked her for a date. They became lovers. She put his ideas into a newspaper article. It was read by democratic party who liked his ideas. They invited him to a meeting to talk about them. There he met and got involved with an ex-movie star. Life is getting complex. What will happen next?
“Connie Nelson met a college professor she had secretly loved when he was her professor five years ago. She managed to get a date with him and found out that he wanted her at that time too. They ended up in bed together. One problem was her roommate also wanted him. But then because of a mistake Connie had made, he managed to get a famous movie star in bed. What was he going to do with three beauties who wanted him?
“The above is a short summary of three of the stories in this book. There are seven more. I hope you enjoy them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald J. Fischer’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on each journey of love, discovering how romance can take many forms even in the most unlikely of situations. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Romantic Adventures” is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression with each new tale.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Romantic Adventures” in paperback, digital, or audio format at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Ronald J. Fischer was born in Paterson, New Jersey, and holds a BS and MS in electrical engineering and a second master’s degree in mathematics. He worked as an engineer on the Apollo program in Huntsville, Alabama, and taught college-level mathematics for thirty-four years. He loves to play pickleball and chess, and currently resides in California.
Fischer shares, “Kim Benet was forty-nine years old. She started playing pickleball where she met and fell for another player. She managed to seduce him. The trouble was her daughter, Lucy, also fell for him. Should she compete with her own mother?
“Sally Jenkins worked in the editorial department of the SF news. One of her jobs was to answer letters to the editor. One day, she got a fascinating letter from David Becker. She invited him in to talk further about his ideas, and she fell for him as soon as she saw him. He wanted her too and asked her for a date. They became lovers. She put his ideas into a newspaper article. It was read by democratic party who liked his ideas. They invited him to a meeting to talk about them. There he met and got involved with an ex-movie star. Life is getting complex. What will happen next?
“Connie Nelson met a college professor she had secretly loved when he was her professor five years ago. She managed to get a date with him and found out that he wanted her at that time too. They ended up in bed together. One problem was her roommate also wanted him. But then because of a mistake Connie had made, he managed to get a famous movie star in bed. What was he going to do with three beauties who wanted him?
“The above is a short summary of three of the stories in this book. There are seven more. I hope you enjoy them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald J. Fischer’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on each journey of love, discovering how romance can take many forms even in the most unlikely of situations. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “Romantic Adventures” is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression with each new tale.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Romantic Adventures” in paperback, digital, or audio format at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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