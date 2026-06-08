Recent Release, "Songs From The Heart," from Fulton Books Author Geri Hodges, Offers a Heartfelt Collection of Poems Exploring Life's Deepest Joys and Sorrows
Grand Junction, CO, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Geri Hodges has completed a new book, "Songs From The Heart," a collection of poems written throughout her decades as an educator. These verses explore the intricate layers of human experience—from the bonds of family to the profound impact of teaching, from cherished friendships to one's relationship with God, and from nature's quiet beauty to the courage required to share our God-given talents with the world.
Hodges spent forty-one years in the classroom, watching students grow while her own soul matured through both triumph and hardship. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Emporia State University and a Master's degree in technology from Colorado University at Colorado Springs. Throughout her teaching career in Manzanola alongside her beloved husband Bill—also an educator and athletic director—she quietly crafted these verses, sharing them only with those closest to her. Following Bill's passing in 2020, Hodges realized that her poetry could serve a greater purpose: to help others navigate life's inevitable obstacles with grace and resilience.
"Songs From The Heart" presents a luminous exploration of life's fundamental themes: the complications that arise within families who sustain us, the challenges and rewards of teaching an often-reluctant generation, the dual nature of friendship as both support and source of pain, faith in a divine presence, the splendor of the natural world we often overlook, and the vulnerable act of sharing our talents with others. Readers will discover that these poems serve as companions through their own struggles, offering validation for unspoken emotions and affirmation that their journey, however challenging, is not walked alone.
"I wrote these poems to process my own heartache and joy, but I am sharing them now because I believe they can ease the burden others carry," says author Geri Hodges.
Published by Fulton Books, Geri Hodges's reflective work offers readers a beacon of understanding during life's trials and uncertainties. Her collection invites profound contemplation and emotional recognition.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Songs From The Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Hodges spent forty-one years in the classroom, watching students grow while her own soul matured through both triumph and hardship. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Emporia State University and a Master's degree in technology from Colorado University at Colorado Springs. Throughout her teaching career in Manzanola alongside her beloved husband Bill—also an educator and athletic director—she quietly crafted these verses, sharing them only with those closest to her. Following Bill's passing in 2020, Hodges realized that her poetry could serve a greater purpose: to help others navigate life's inevitable obstacles with grace and resilience.
"Songs From The Heart" presents a luminous exploration of life's fundamental themes: the complications that arise within families who sustain us, the challenges and rewards of teaching an often-reluctant generation, the dual nature of friendship as both support and source of pain, faith in a divine presence, the splendor of the natural world we often overlook, and the vulnerable act of sharing our talents with others. Readers will discover that these poems serve as companions through their own struggles, offering validation for unspoken emotions and affirmation that their journey, however challenging, is not walked alone.
"I wrote these poems to process my own heartache and joy, but I am sharing them now because I believe they can ease the burden others carry," says author Geri Hodges.
Published by Fulton Books, Geri Hodges's reflective work offers readers a beacon of understanding during life's trials and uncertainties. Her collection invites profound contemplation and emotional recognition.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Songs From The Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories