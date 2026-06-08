Recent Release, "The Great War," from Fulton Books Author John Wooten, Follows a Wild Mustang's Journey from Arizona Prairie to WWI Battlefields
Belleville, IL, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Wooten has completed a new book, "The Great War," which traces the remarkable story of Thunder, a fierce Kiger Mustang captured by the US Army in 1917. When traditional methods fail to tame the spirited horse, the military makes an unconventional decision: shipping him across the Atlantic to serve in the grueling trenches of Europe. There, amid the chaos of the Great War, Thunder discovers unexpected connections that will test his resilience and reshape his destiny.
Born into a military family as the fourth of nine children, John Wooten brings an intimate understanding of service and sacrifice to his storytelling. His background, rooted in both faith and the values instilled by generations of military tradition, informs the depth and authenticity of his narrative. These formative experiences have shaped his perspective on courage, loyalty, and the bonds that sustain us through our darkest trials.
"The Great War" explores profound themes of survival, connection, and purpose against the backdrop of history's most transformative conflict. As Thunder forms a deep bond with a soldier who sees beyond his wild exterior and develops romantic ties with Athena, a British mare, the stakes escalate with each approaching battle. Readers will discover how one horse's journey becomes a testament to the power of relationships and the consequences when nations clash—where more than freedom hangs in the balance.
"This story allowed me to explore how resilience and companionship emerge even in humanity's darkest moments," said author John Wooten.
Published by Fulton Books, John Wooten's stirring work offers readers a singular perspective on World War I through the eyes of an unforgettable character. This historical narrative reminds us that heroism takes many forms and that bonds forged in adversity endure beyond measure.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Great War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Born into a military family as the fourth of nine children, John Wooten brings an intimate understanding of service and sacrifice to his storytelling. His background, rooted in both faith and the values instilled by generations of military tradition, informs the depth and authenticity of his narrative. These formative experiences have shaped his perspective on courage, loyalty, and the bonds that sustain us through our darkest trials.
"The Great War" explores profound themes of survival, connection, and purpose against the backdrop of history's most transformative conflict. As Thunder forms a deep bond with a soldier who sees beyond his wild exterior and develops romantic ties with Athena, a British mare, the stakes escalate with each approaching battle. Readers will discover how one horse's journey becomes a testament to the power of relationships and the consequences when nations clash—where more than freedom hangs in the balance.
"This story allowed me to explore how resilience and companionship emerge even in humanity's darkest moments," said author John Wooten.
Published by Fulton Books, John Wooten's stirring work offers readers a singular perspective on World War I through the eyes of an unforgettable character. This historical narrative reminds us that heroism takes many forms and that bonds forged in adversity endure beyond measure.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Great War" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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