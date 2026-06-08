Recent Release, "The Sock Monster," from Fulton Books Author Jennifer Henry, Follows a Young Boy's Quest to Discover What Has Been Stealing Socks from His Laundry
Highlands, TX, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Henry has completed a new book, called, "The Sock Monster," a delightful tale that captures the universal childhood mystery of disappearing socks during laundry day. The story centers on Mikey, a boy with tremendous imagination who suspects something unusual lurks beneath his bed—a creature he believes is responsible for every vanished sock. Armed with nothing but a flashlight and courageous determination, Mikey embarks on an entertaining hunt to uncover the truth behind these mysterious disappearances and perhaps befriend the elusive thief along the way.
As a proud mother of five, Jennifer Henry draws inspiration from the chaos and wonder of parenthood, weaving real-life family moments into her storytelling. Her background as a nurturing parent shines through in her ability to understand what captivates young readers' imaginations and speaks to their hearts. Living in Texas, Henry has cultivated a deep appreciation for the magic found in everyday situations, transforming ordinary household occurrences into narratives that resonate with both children and the adults who read alongside them.
"The Sock Monster" by Jennifer Henry presents themes of courage, curiosity, and imagination while inviting young readers to embrace their natural sense of wonder. The narrative centers on whether Mikey will successfully locate the mysterious creature, what he'll discover about it, and whether friendship might emerge from an unexpected encounter. Through this whimsical adventure, readers will discover that even the smallest puzzles of daily life can spark tremendous imagination and that facing our fears—even those lurking under the bed—often leads to surprising discoveries and laughter.
"I wanted to create a story that makes children smile while celebrating their beautiful, boundless imaginations," said author Jennifer Henry. "The Sock Monster reminds us that mystery and magic exist all around us, even in something as simple as a missing sock, and that curiosity is something to be celebrated."
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Henry's charming work entertains young readers while building confidence in facing everyday uncertainties. This heartwarming adventure transforms ordinary household moments into unforgettable memories that families will treasure together.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Sock Monster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
As a proud mother of five, Jennifer Henry draws inspiration from the chaos and wonder of parenthood, weaving real-life family moments into her storytelling. Her background as a nurturing parent shines through in her ability to understand what captivates young readers' imaginations and speaks to their hearts. Living in Texas, Henry has cultivated a deep appreciation for the magic found in everyday situations, transforming ordinary household occurrences into narratives that resonate with both children and the adults who read alongside them.
"The Sock Monster" by Jennifer Henry presents themes of courage, curiosity, and imagination while inviting young readers to embrace their natural sense of wonder. The narrative centers on whether Mikey will successfully locate the mysterious creature, what he'll discover about it, and whether friendship might emerge from an unexpected encounter. Through this whimsical adventure, readers will discover that even the smallest puzzles of daily life can spark tremendous imagination and that facing our fears—even those lurking under the bed—often leads to surprising discoveries and laughter.
"I wanted to create a story that makes children smile while celebrating their beautiful, boundless imaginations," said author Jennifer Henry. "The Sock Monster reminds us that mystery and magic exist all around us, even in something as simple as a missing sock, and that curiosity is something to be celebrated."
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Henry's charming work entertains young readers while building confidence in facing everyday uncertainties. This heartwarming adventure transforms ordinary household moments into unforgettable memories that families will treasure together.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Sock Monster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories