Recent Release, "The Wattson Brothers and the Tower," from Fulton Books Author BG Hines, Delivers an Enthralling Historical Adventure Spanning Centuries and Continents
Montgomery, AL, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BG Hines has completed a new book, "The Wattson Brothers and the Tower," which reunites readers with William and Bob Wattson following their thrilling escapade in early 1800s Montana alongside the Corps of Discovery. When their father's trusted friend Dailey discovers a desperate message from King Edward IV hidden within ancient pages, the brothers learn of a crisis unfolding in 1483 England. The dying monarch fears for his young sons, particularly the heir Edward, Prince of Wales, whose uncle—the future Richard III—poses a sinister threat. Convinced their father would have answered the call, William and Bob resolve to investigate, assembling a team that includes Spear, a courageous Crow brave, for a perilous journey across the Atlantic.
Raised in rural Alabama by parents who fostered his love of adventure and literature, BG Hines draws inspiration from the classics that shaped his youth—tales of Robin Hood, Treasure Island, and the exploits of Tom Sawyer. His background enriches the narrative with authentic period detail and moral complexity. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Hines brings decades of life experience, from marathon running to mountaineering expeditions and wilderness service, to craft stories that celebrate bravery and character.
"The Wattson Brothers and the Tower" plunges readers into medieval intrigue as the brothers navigate the treacherous world of fifteenth-century England. Witnessing the Battle of Bosworth Field and orchestrating a daring rescue from the Tower of London, they confront historical forces far greater than themselves. Through their journey across England and Ireland, readers will grapple with questions of destiny, loyalty, and whether a handful of determined individuals can alter the course of history—all while discovering whether the princes vanished into legend or found sanctuary through unexpected intervention.
"My hope with this work," said author BG Hines, "is that readers discover the same sense of wonder and moral purpose I found in the adventure stories of my childhood, understanding that courage and integrity matter across any era."
Published by Fulton Books, BG Hines's imaginative work offers readers an extraordinary blend of historical authenticity and speculative wonder. This novel invites audiences to reconsider history's greatest mysteries through the lens of adventure and possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Wattson Brothers and the Tower" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Raised in rural Alabama by parents who fostered his love of adventure and literature, BG Hines draws inspiration from the classics that shaped his youth—tales of Robin Hood, Treasure Island, and the exploits of Tom Sawyer. His background enriches the narrative with authentic period detail and moral complexity. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Hines brings decades of life experience, from marathon running to mountaineering expeditions and wilderness service, to craft stories that celebrate bravery and character.
"The Wattson Brothers and the Tower" plunges readers into medieval intrigue as the brothers navigate the treacherous world of fifteenth-century England. Witnessing the Battle of Bosworth Field and orchestrating a daring rescue from the Tower of London, they confront historical forces far greater than themselves. Through their journey across England and Ireland, readers will grapple with questions of destiny, loyalty, and whether a handful of determined individuals can alter the course of history—all while discovering whether the princes vanished into legend or found sanctuary through unexpected intervention.
"My hope with this work," said author BG Hines, "is that readers discover the same sense of wonder and moral purpose I found in the adventure stories of my childhood, understanding that courage and integrity matter across any era."
Published by Fulton Books, BG Hines's imaginative work offers readers an extraordinary blend of historical authenticity and speculative wonder. This novel invites audiences to reconsider history's greatest mysteries through the lens of adventure and possibility.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Wattson Brothers and the Tower" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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