Splatzz "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" to Open a Daytona Beach Shores, FL, location
Splatzz, "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is Ok To Throw Paint," and one of the top things to do in Central Florida, is proud to annouce it is set to open a new location in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.
Daytona Beach Shores, FL, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Splatzz, "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is OK To Throw Paint," is an interactive paint-splatter entertainment experience that has become a favorite destination in Central Florida, is excited to announce that it will be opening a new location at 2216 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.
Known for its "5-Star" high-energy atmosphere, vibrant colors, music-filled experiences, and unforgettable family fun, Splatzz offers guests the opportunity to unleash their creativity in a one-of-a-kind immersive paint experience. The new Daytona Beach Shores location will bring the brand’s signature experience directly to one of Florida’s premier beachside communities.
The new venue is designed to appeal to families, tourists, corporate team-building groups, birthday parties, and anyone looking for a unique and memorable entertainment experience along the coast. From coming in by yourself or being part of a group of 20, the Splatzz's staff will always make you all feel like a star.
“Our goal with Splatzz in Daytona Beach Shores is to create an experience where people can relax, laugh, create memories, and leave with something they created themselves,” said a spokesperson for Splatzz. “Daytona Beach Shores is the perfect fit for our next location because of its incredible energy, tourism, and beach culture.”
The new location will feature:
· Interactive splatter paint rooms
· UV and glow paint experiences
· Family-friendly environment
· Group event packages (up to 35 people)
· Birthday party experiences
· Music-driven immersive art sessions
· Seperate rooms for each group (family)
Book your reservations at splatzz.com and follow splatzz on social media @splatzzart
Splatzz has quickly gained attention as "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is OK To Throw Paint," for combining art, entertainment, and enjoyment, into a fun environment where guests of all ages can participate — no artistic experience required.
Splatzz, flagship location at 422A N. Atlantic Ave., in Daytona Beach, has been called the World's Largest Splatter Room with its ability to provide a wonderful experience for up to 50 people at one time; with every group having their own private area.
The company expects the new Daytona Beach Shores location will become a major attraction for both visitors and residents seeking a refreshing family-oriented entertainment option in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.
Splatzz expects to open its Daytona Beach Shores location in late August 2026 and fully expects to bring its 5-Star experience to those who live, work, and visit Daytona Beach Shores.
Known for its "5-Star" high-energy atmosphere, vibrant colors, music-filled experiences, and unforgettable family fun, Splatzz offers guests the opportunity to unleash their creativity in a one-of-a-kind immersive paint experience. The new Daytona Beach Shores location will bring the brand’s signature experience directly to one of Florida’s premier beachside communities.
The new venue is designed to appeal to families, tourists, corporate team-building groups, birthday parties, and anyone looking for a unique and memorable entertainment experience along the coast. From coming in by yourself or being part of a group of 20, the Splatzz's staff will always make you all feel like a star.
“Our goal with Splatzz in Daytona Beach Shores is to create an experience where people can relax, laugh, create memories, and leave with something they created themselves,” said a spokesperson for Splatzz. “Daytona Beach Shores is the perfect fit for our next location because of its incredible energy, tourism, and beach culture.”
The new location will feature:
· Interactive splatter paint rooms
· UV and glow paint experiences
· Family-friendly environment
· Group event packages (up to 35 people)
· Birthday party experiences
· Music-driven immersive art sessions
· Seperate rooms for each group (family)
Book your reservations at splatzz.com and follow splatzz on social media @splatzzart
Splatzz has quickly gained attention as "The World's Most Famous Splatter Room" where "It Is OK To Throw Paint," for combining art, entertainment, and enjoyment, into a fun environment where guests of all ages can participate — no artistic experience required.
Splatzz, flagship location at 422A N. Atlantic Ave., in Daytona Beach, has been called the World's Largest Splatter Room with its ability to provide a wonderful experience for up to 50 people at one time; with every group having their own private area.
The company expects the new Daytona Beach Shores location will become a major attraction for both visitors and residents seeking a refreshing family-oriented entertainment option in Daytona Beach Shores, FL.
Splatzz expects to open its Daytona Beach Shores location in late August 2026 and fully expects to bring its 5-Star experience to those who live, work, and visit Daytona Beach Shores.
Contact
SplatzzContact
David Reeves
386-256-3427
splatzz.com
David Reeves
386-256-3427
splatzz.com
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