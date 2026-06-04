Pastor Frank Henderson Launches Rocky Mount Pulse, a New Citizen-Focused Website and App Built to Bring Clarity, Transparency, and Encouragement to Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount Pulse is a fresh new website designed to engage the citizens and leaders of the city in ways that lead to the erasure of misinformation and disinformation, unifies the city, and brings calm to the souls of those that are presently living with fear and anxiety about the cities current state of affairs.
Rocky Mount, NC, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Frank Henderson, lead pastor of EPIC Fellowship Church and a longtime advocate for community empowerment, has launched Rocky Mount Pulse, a new website and app designed to help citizens in Edgecombe and Nash County better understand what is happening in their city.
The platform, available at www.rockymountpulse.com, was created to serve as a public-facing civic information hub for Rocky Mount residents, community leaders, business owners, faith leaders, and concerned citizens who want clearer access to important local information.
Rocky Mount Pulse was developed during a critical season in the life of the city. As Rocky Mount continues navigating public conversations around finances, leadership, trust, accountability, and the future of local government, Henderson believes citizens need more than rumors, frustration, and fragmented information. They need clarity.
“Rocky Mount is too important to be torn apart by confusion,” said Pastor Frank Henderson. “I built Rocky Mount Pulse because our citizens deserve a place where information can be gathered, understood, and used responsibly. Misinformation and disinformation have become diabolical twins in our community. They create fear, deepen division, and threaten the very underpinnings of a great city. This platform is my contribution toward helping truth breathe again.”
Rocky Mount Pulse is not a city-owned website. It is an independent civic information platform created to help residents see the broader picture of what is happening in Rocky Mount and surrounding communities. The goal is not to attack, embarrass, or divide, but to inform, stabilize, encourage, and empower.
The platform is designed to help citizens follow key issues, understand public developments, recognize civic trends, and stay connected to information that affects their families, neighborhoods, taxes, businesses, and future.
Henderson said the project was born from both pastoral concern and civic responsibility.
“As a pastor, I cannot love a city in theory while ignoring the pain, confusion, and discouragement of its people,” Henderson said. “Shepherding is not only about what happens inside a church building. It is also about helping people walk through difficult seasons with wisdom, truth, courage, and hope.”
Rocky Mount Pulse is being positioned as a possible model for other cities across the nation and around the world that are facing seasons of civic distrust, financial uncertainty, public confusion, and social strain. Henderson believes communities can heal when citizens are informed without being inflamed and encouraged without being misled.
“This is bigger than a website,” Henderson said. “This is about building a culture where truth matters, citizens matter, and the future of the city matters. Rocky Mount has been through hard seasons, but hard seasons do not have to become permanent identities. With truth, transparency, prayer, collaboration, and responsible civic engagement, a city can rise again.”
Rocky Mount Pulse will continue to grow as a digital resource for residents seeking helpful information, civic clarity, and a stronger understanding of the issues shaping Rocky Mount’s future.
Residents, leaders, and concerned citizens are invited to visit www.rockymountpulse.com and begin engaging with the platform.
About Rocky Mount Pulse
Rocky Mount Pulse is an independent website and app created to help citizens in Edgecombe and Nash County better understand important issues, public developments, and civic information affecting Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The platform exists to promote clarity, transparency, accountability, encouragement, and informed civic engagement.
Media Contact:
Pastor Frank Henderson
Rocky Mount Pulse
Website: www.rockymountpulse.com
Email: pastor@epicfc.org
Phone: (252) 955-3351
The platform, available at www.rockymountpulse.com, was created to serve as a public-facing civic information hub for Rocky Mount residents, community leaders, business owners, faith leaders, and concerned citizens who want clearer access to important local information.
Rocky Mount Pulse was developed during a critical season in the life of the city. As Rocky Mount continues navigating public conversations around finances, leadership, trust, accountability, and the future of local government, Henderson believes citizens need more than rumors, frustration, and fragmented information. They need clarity.
“Rocky Mount is too important to be torn apart by confusion,” said Pastor Frank Henderson. “I built Rocky Mount Pulse because our citizens deserve a place where information can be gathered, understood, and used responsibly. Misinformation and disinformation have become diabolical twins in our community. They create fear, deepen division, and threaten the very underpinnings of a great city. This platform is my contribution toward helping truth breathe again.”
Rocky Mount Pulse is not a city-owned website. It is an independent civic information platform created to help residents see the broader picture of what is happening in Rocky Mount and surrounding communities. The goal is not to attack, embarrass, or divide, but to inform, stabilize, encourage, and empower.
The platform is designed to help citizens follow key issues, understand public developments, recognize civic trends, and stay connected to information that affects their families, neighborhoods, taxes, businesses, and future.
Henderson said the project was born from both pastoral concern and civic responsibility.
“As a pastor, I cannot love a city in theory while ignoring the pain, confusion, and discouragement of its people,” Henderson said. “Shepherding is not only about what happens inside a church building. It is also about helping people walk through difficult seasons with wisdom, truth, courage, and hope.”
Rocky Mount Pulse is being positioned as a possible model for other cities across the nation and around the world that are facing seasons of civic distrust, financial uncertainty, public confusion, and social strain. Henderson believes communities can heal when citizens are informed without being inflamed and encouraged without being misled.
“This is bigger than a website,” Henderson said. “This is about building a culture where truth matters, citizens matter, and the future of the city matters. Rocky Mount has been through hard seasons, but hard seasons do not have to become permanent identities. With truth, transparency, prayer, collaboration, and responsible civic engagement, a city can rise again.”
Rocky Mount Pulse will continue to grow as a digital resource for residents seeking helpful information, civic clarity, and a stronger understanding of the issues shaping Rocky Mount’s future.
Residents, leaders, and concerned citizens are invited to visit www.rockymountpulse.com and begin engaging with the platform.
About Rocky Mount Pulse
Rocky Mount Pulse is an independent website and app created to help citizens in Edgecombe and Nash County better understand important issues, public developments, and civic information affecting Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The platform exists to promote clarity, transparency, accountability, encouragement, and informed civic engagement.
Media Contact:
Pastor Frank Henderson
Rocky Mount Pulse
Website: www.rockymountpulse.com
Email: pastor@epicfc.org
Phone: (252) 955-3351
Contact
EPIC Fellowship ChurchContact
Frank Henderson
252-955-3351
www.epicfc.org
Yolanda Jones Henderson
(228) 365 1591
Frank Henderson
252-955-3351
www.epicfc.org
Yolanda Jones Henderson
(228) 365 1591
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