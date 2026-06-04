Pastor Frank Henderson Launches Rocky Mount Pulse, a New Citizen-Focused Website and App Built to Bring Clarity, Transparency, and Encouragement to Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount Pulse is a fresh new website designed to engage the citizens and leaders of the city in ways that lead to the erasure of misinformation and disinformation, unifies the city, and brings calm to the souls of those that are presently living with fear and anxiety about the cities current state of affairs.