Interpreters Unlimited First to Add AI Interpretation and Translation to GSA SIN 541930
As artificial intelligence gains traction across government, Interpreters Unlimited has become the first language services provider to add AI powered interpretation and translation services to GSA SIN 541930. The company combines AI innovation with human oversight, aligning with recent federal recommendations that emphasize safeguards, accountability, and qualified linguists in high stakes language access situations.
San Diego, CA, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As artificial intelligence rapidly expands across government and public services, Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has become the first Language Service Provider to add AI powered interpretation and translation services to GSA SIN 541930 under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.
SIN 541930 covers interpretation, translation, ASL, localization, transcription, and multilingual accessibility services used across healthcare, courts, emergency response, education, defense, law enforcement, and other government operations. The addition allows federal, state, and local government agencies to procure AI supported language services directly through the GSA Schedule while maintaining the human oversight, quality control, confidentiality, and accountability increasingly being called for at the federal level.
The announcement comes at a time when artificial intelligence has become one of the most heavily debated topics in Washington, with growing national conversations surrounding AI adoption, workforce modernization, government efficiency, and safeguards against misuse in high stakes environments. It has been a major focus across Washington, including recent efforts by the current administration to expand AI development and AI services as part of broader government modernization initiatives included in the administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The bill directly earmarks, allocates or assigns hundreds of millions of dollars for areas like the expansion of Cyber Command AI lines of effort, the advancement of the Department of Defense’s overarching AI ecosystem, and automation and AI to accelerate the auditing of federal financial statements to name a few.
IU offers 100% human interpretation and translation, AI powered language services, and Hybrid AI + human supervised solutions. Every hybrid AI translation delivered through IU undergoes review, editing, and quality control by qualified human linguists with subject matter expertise in the specific field being translated.
“We are not replacing humans with AI. We are building responsible systems where technology and human expertise work together,” said Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed. “Government agencies want innovation, speed, and efficiency, but they also need accountability and accuracy, especially when communication affects healthcare, legal rights, public safety, or critical government services.”
The IU hybrid model can reduce turnaround times by up to 50% and costs by approximately 30% while still ensuring every final translation is reviewed and verified by experienced human translators. The company says the approach has become increasingly attractive to government agencies balancing modernization efforts with compliance, accessibility, and public trust concerns.
Recent federal attention surrounding AI oversight has intensified following the release of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ landmark report on language access, formally delivered to the President of the United States and Congress after unanimous bipartisan approval. The 214 page report specifically warned about the risks associated with overreliance on artificial intelligence and machine translation without proper human oversight, particularly in situations involving healthcare, courts, emergency response, public benefits, and other essential services.
Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed directly contributed industry insight and guidance during the Commission’s yearlong investigation and discussions surrounding the report. “For years, we have said the future is not AI alone and it is not humans alone. The future is responsible human supervised AI,” said Sayed. “That is exactly where this industry is heading, and frankly, where it needs to head.”
The company believes adding AI supported services to GSA SIN 541930 represents an important shift in how government agencies may approach multilingual communication moving forward, particularly as federal agencies continue exploring practical uses of artificial intelligence under increased public and legislative scrutiny.
To learn more about Interpreters Unlimited visit interpreters.com.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
SIN 541930 covers interpretation, translation, ASL, localization, transcription, and multilingual accessibility services used across healthcare, courts, emergency response, education, defense, law enforcement, and other government operations. The addition allows federal, state, and local government agencies to procure AI supported language services directly through the GSA Schedule while maintaining the human oversight, quality control, confidentiality, and accountability increasingly being called for at the federal level.
The announcement comes at a time when artificial intelligence has become one of the most heavily debated topics in Washington, with growing national conversations surrounding AI adoption, workforce modernization, government efficiency, and safeguards against misuse in high stakes environments. It has been a major focus across Washington, including recent efforts by the current administration to expand AI development and AI services as part of broader government modernization initiatives included in the administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” The bill directly earmarks, allocates or assigns hundreds of millions of dollars for areas like the expansion of Cyber Command AI lines of effort, the advancement of the Department of Defense’s overarching AI ecosystem, and automation and AI to accelerate the auditing of federal financial statements to name a few.
IU offers 100% human interpretation and translation, AI powered language services, and Hybrid AI + human supervised solutions. Every hybrid AI translation delivered through IU undergoes review, editing, and quality control by qualified human linguists with subject matter expertise in the specific field being translated.
“We are not replacing humans with AI. We are building responsible systems where technology and human expertise work together,” said Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed. “Government agencies want innovation, speed, and efficiency, but they also need accountability and accuracy, especially when communication affects healthcare, legal rights, public safety, or critical government services.”
The IU hybrid model can reduce turnaround times by up to 50% and costs by approximately 30% while still ensuring every final translation is reviewed and verified by experienced human translators. The company says the approach has become increasingly attractive to government agencies balancing modernization efforts with compliance, accessibility, and public trust concerns.
Recent federal attention surrounding AI oversight has intensified following the release of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ landmark report on language access, formally delivered to the President of the United States and Congress after unanimous bipartisan approval. The 214 page report specifically warned about the risks associated with overreliance on artificial intelligence and machine translation without proper human oversight, particularly in situations involving healthcare, courts, emergency response, public benefits, and other essential services.
Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed directly contributed industry insight and guidance during the Commission’s yearlong investigation and discussions surrounding the report. “For years, we have said the future is not AI alone and it is not humans alone. The future is responsible human supervised AI,” said Sayed. “That is exactly where this industry is heading, and frankly, where it needs to head.”
The company believes adding AI supported services to GSA SIN 541930 represents an important shift in how government agencies may approach multilingual communication moving forward, particularly as federal agencies continue exploring practical uses of artificial intelligence under increased public and legislative scrutiny.
To learn more about Interpreters Unlimited visit interpreters.com.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
Contact
Interpreters UnlimitedContact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Categories