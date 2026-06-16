ESA Service Technicians Receive ASSE 6040 Certification for Maintenance of Medical Gas Systems
Engineering Sales Associates recently announced that technicians on its service team have earned ASSE 6040 Certifications for maintenance of medical gas systems. The certification represents specialized training in the maintenance of vital medical gas and vacuum systems used in hospitals and nursing homes throughout the Charlotte, North Carolina area.
Charlotte, NC, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Engineering Sales Associates, a company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently announced that all technicians on its service team were awarded ASSE 6040 certifications - nationally recognized credentials given to service professionals who maintain medical gas and vacuum systems in healthcare facilities.
ASSE 6040 certifications are awarded to professionals responsible for the service of medical gas systems in patient care environments, including vacuum and blower systems in hospitals and nursing homes. These systems support a variety of patient care areas across a hospital setting, including emergency departments, surgical suites, respiratory care areas, and intensive care units. These systems are continuously operational and directly responsible for patient support, so healthcare facilities rely on them to maintain day-to-day operations. This underscores the critical importance of maintaining system reliability for the success of these medical facilities. The required training for these certifications emphasizes compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 99 standards, troubleshooting methods, safety requirements, and best practices for maintaining hospital and medical facility systems.
Medical gas and vacuum systems are vital to patient care operations, as they support everything from respiratory treatments to surgical procedures and infection control. Ensuring systems are properly maintained and in compliance with industry safety and maintenance standards is critical to ensuring facilities maintain reliable, safe operations.
“We’re incredibly proud of every member of our service team at ESA for their achievements in earning their ASSE 6040 certification,” stated Arthur Pue of Engineering Sales Associates. “Providing services to healthcare facilities that depend on these systems to run reliably and safely daily is incredibly important, and receiving this certification is a reflection of our commitment to preserving the knowledge base and high standards to support workers and patients in those environments.”
The ASSE 6040 certification is one part of the ASSE 6000 Series Professional Qualifications Standard, widely recognized by professional personnel throughout the medical gas industry in the management and maintenance of medical gas systems.
For additional information on the ASSE 6040 certification and the role it plays in the maintenance of medical gas systems, view ESA’s Medical Gas Certification Article.
About Engineering Sales Associates:
Engineering Sales Associates supplies engineered equipment solutions and support in healthcare environments, as well as industrial and institutional infrastructure throughout Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. ESA provides customer support for machinery and equipment, maintenance services, and system mastery in medical gas and critical facility settings.
ASSE 6040 certifications are awarded to professionals responsible for the service of medical gas systems in patient care environments, including vacuum and blower systems in hospitals and nursing homes. These systems support a variety of patient care areas across a hospital setting, including emergency departments, surgical suites, respiratory care areas, and intensive care units. These systems are continuously operational and directly responsible for patient support, so healthcare facilities rely on them to maintain day-to-day operations. This underscores the critical importance of maintaining system reliability for the success of these medical facilities. The required training for these certifications emphasizes compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 99 standards, troubleshooting methods, safety requirements, and best practices for maintaining hospital and medical facility systems.
Medical gas and vacuum systems are vital to patient care operations, as they support everything from respiratory treatments to surgical procedures and infection control. Ensuring systems are properly maintained and in compliance with industry safety and maintenance standards is critical to ensuring facilities maintain reliable, safe operations.
“We’re incredibly proud of every member of our service team at ESA for their achievements in earning their ASSE 6040 certification,” stated Arthur Pue of Engineering Sales Associates. “Providing services to healthcare facilities that depend on these systems to run reliably and safely daily is incredibly important, and receiving this certification is a reflection of our commitment to preserving the knowledge base and high standards to support workers and patients in those environments.”
The ASSE 6040 certification is one part of the ASSE 6000 Series Professional Qualifications Standard, widely recognized by professional personnel throughout the medical gas industry in the management and maintenance of medical gas systems.
For additional information on the ASSE 6040 certification and the role it plays in the maintenance of medical gas systems, view ESA’s Medical Gas Certification Article.
About Engineering Sales Associates:
Engineering Sales Associates supplies engineered equipment solutions and support in healthcare environments, as well as industrial and institutional infrastructure throughout Charlotte, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. ESA provides customer support for machinery and equipment, maintenance services, and system mastery in medical gas and critical facility settings.
Contact
Engineering Sales Associates of the Carolinas, Inc.Contact
Arthur Pue
704-523-8585
https://engineeringsales.com
Arthur Pue
704-523-8585
https://engineeringsales.com
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