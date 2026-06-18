Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of South Carolina Self Storage Portfolio
West Columbia, SC, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Parkview Storage Solutions, a well-established collection of three self storage facilities totaling approximately 42,800 NRSF. Located throughout Kershaw and Lexington Counties, the portfolio benefits from strong visibility along the US Highway 1 corridor, a rapidly growing region supported by steady residential and commercial expansion.
The long-standing facilities serve the Lugoff, Elgin, and West Columbia communities and offer a mix of unit types with consistent customer demand. With current occupancies ranging from the low 70% to low 80% levels and all three properties operating at below market rental rates, the portfolio presents meaningful value add potential through professional management, marketing, and revenue optimization.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have delivered a smooth and successful closing in today’s evolving market environment.
“This portfolio offers a strong blend of stability and upside,” said the team at Coastal Storage Group. “The Parkview facilities are well positioned within their communities, and investor interest reflected just how strong these markets continue to be.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The long-standing facilities serve the Lugoff, Elgin, and West Columbia communities and offer a mix of unit types with consistent customer demand. With current occupancies ranging from the low 70% to low 80% levels and all three properties operating at below market rental rates, the portfolio presents meaningful value add potential through professional management, marketing, and revenue optimization.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have delivered a smooth and successful closing in today’s evolving market environment.
“This portfolio offers a strong blend of stability and upside,” said the team at Coastal Storage Group. “The Parkview facilities are well positioned within their communities, and investor interest reflected just how strong these markets continue to be.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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