OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Santa Clara, CA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. This marks the 6th consecutive year that OSI has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting the company’s role as a cornerstone of the region’s technological ecosystem.
OSI is fundamentally shifting the narrative of what it means to be a technology leader. The company is proving that market leadership and corporate social responsibility are not mutually exclusive, but instead, its growth has been powered by a holistic business model. By bridging the gap between high-level technical expertise and meaningful community investment, OSI is driving both economic mobility and technological progress.
“This sixth consecutive year of recognition is a major milestone, but the true measure of our success is the door we open for others,” said Javier Diaz, CEO of OSI Engineering. “Our culture is built on the belief that if we’re serious about innovation, we have to be serious about inclusion. Our growth allows us to invest deeper into the talent of tomorrow, ensuring that our legacy isn't just about the solutions we provide, but the lives that we change.”
OSI’s commitment to social impact is demonstrated through its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) advocacy. Recognizing that far too much untapped talent is left on the sidelines, the company has integrated social equity into its core values. Through strategic board leadership, localized mentorship, and robust scholarship programs, OSI is actively breaking down barriers to entry in the high-tech industry. By cultivating this pipeline, OSI is ensuring that the next generation of technology leaders is as multifaceted as the problems they are called to solve.
About OSI Engineering:
OSI Engineering is a leading Technology Workforce Solutions provider across the globe. The company develops, implements, and manages workforce solutions through every stage of the product lifecycle, from early application development through final production, delivering the highest-level technology solutions. Our capabilities include managed service programs, contingent workforce services, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions.
Media Contact:
Michael Martinez
Chief Communications Officer
OSI Engineering
408.391.8331
michael.martinez@osiengineering.com
OSI is fundamentally shifting the narrative of what it means to be a technology leader. The company is proving that market leadership and corporate social responsibility are not mutually exclusive, but instead, its growth has been powered by a holistic business model. By bridging the gap between high-level technical expertise and meaningful community investment, OSI is driving both economic mobility and technological progress.
“This sixth consecutive year of recognition is a major milestone, but the true measure of our success is the door we open for others,” said Javier Diaz, CEO of OSI Engineering. “Our culture is built on the belief that if we’re serious about innovation, we have to be serious about inclusion. Our growth allows us to invest deeper into the talent of tomorrow, ensuring that our legacy isn't just about the solutions we provide, but the lives that we change.”
OSI’s commitment to social impact is demonstrated through its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) advocacy. Recognizing that far too much untapped talent is left on the sidelines, the company has integrated social equity into its core values. Through strategic board leadership, localized mentorship, and robust scholarship programs, OSI is actively breaking down barriers to entry in the high-tech industry. By cultivating this pipeline, OSI is ensuring that the next generation of technology leaders is as multifaceted as the problems they are called to solve.
About OSI Engineering:
OSI Engineering is a leading Technology Workforce Solutions provider across the globe. The company develops, implements, and manages workforce solutions through every stage of the product lifecycle, from early application development through final production, delivering the highest-level technology solutions. Our capabilities include managed service programs, contingent workforce services, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions.
Media Contact:
Michael Martinez
Chief Communications Officer
OSI Engineering
408.391.8331
michael.martinez@osiengineering.com
Contact
OSI EngineeringContact
Michael Martinez
408-391-8331
osiengineering.com
Michael Martinez
408-391-8331
osiengineering.com
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