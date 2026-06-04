Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living.
Ottawa, IL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE), the dietitian-designed meal company founded in 1985 by Registered Nurse Seattle Sutton, has announced the opening of a new pickup location in Crete, Illinois, expanding access to its freshly prepared meal programs for residents of Crete, Monee, and surrounding south suburban communities.
Located inside Fitness Premier at 1379 Main Street, the new site becomes SSHE’s 38th pickup location and marks the first location opened as part of the company’s 2026 expansion strategy. A Fitness Premier membership is not required to access meal pickup services.
The expansion comes in response to increasing demand for convenient, portion-controlled meal solutions that support weight management and healthy living.
“We’ve experienced strong growth throughout Chicago’s south suburbs and are excited to make our meal programs even more convenient and accessible for customers in the area,” said René Ficek, Owner and President of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating. “Our partnership with Fitness Premier is a natural fit, as nutrition and physical activity work together to support long-term health and wellness.”
Customers can pick up their meals from Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating refrigerated pickup coolers inside the facility on Mondays and Thursdays between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating offers several flexible meal options, including its structured 1,200- and 2,000-calorie meal plans, available as 4-day or 7-day plans. Customers can also choose the company’s popular Choose Your Own Meals program, which allows them to mix and match menu selections in 8-, 10-, or 12-meal packages.
Orders for Thursday pickup must be placed by midnight Monday, while orders for Monday pickup must be placed by midnight Thursday. Customers may place orders online at any time or contact their local distributor for assistance by 7:00 p.m. before the ordering deadline.
For more information or to place an order, visit seattlesutton.com.
Located inside Fitness Premier at 1379 Main Street, the new site becomes SSHE’s 38th pickup location and marks the first location opened as part of the company’s 2026 expansion strategy. A Fitness Premier membership is not required to access meal pickup services.
The expansion comes in response to increasing demand for convenient, portion-controlled meal solutions that support weight management and healthy living.
“We’ve experienced strong growth throughout Chicago’s south suburbs and are excited to make our meal programs even more convenient and accessible for customers in the area,” said René Ficek, Owner and President of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating. “Our partnership with Fitness Premier is a natural fit, as nutrition and physical activity work together to support long-term health and wellness.”
Customers can pick up their meals from Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating refrigerated pickup coolers inside the facility on Mondays and Thursdays between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating offers several flexible meal options, including its structured 1,200- and 2,000-calorie meal plans, available as 4-day or 7-day plans. Customers can also choose the company’s popular Choose Your Own Meals program, which allows them to mix and match menu selections in 8-, 10-, or 12-meal packages.
Orders for Thursday pickup must be placed by midnight Monday, while orders for Monday pickup must be placed by midnight Thursday. Customers may place orders online at any time or contact their local distributor for assistance by 7:00 p.m. before the ordering deadline.
For more information or to place an order, visit seattlesutton.com.
Contact
Seattle Sutton's Healthy EatingContact
Leighann Follis
815-310-5389
seattlesutton.com
Leighann Follis
815-310-5389
seattlesutton.com
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