Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living.