Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool.
Nuremberg, Germany, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a provider of field service management software, has added AI LLM actions that allow large language model prompts to run directly inside configured service workflows.
The actions use ticket or object data stored in Fieldcode to support summarization, translation, data checks, field cleanup, and workflow decisions. The output can update fields or support the next step in an automated process.
The feature addresses a common issue in field service operations: ticket data often contains useful information, but not always in a format workflows can use immediately. Descriptions may be long, written in another language, spread across several fields, or require validation before a ticket moves to scheduling, customer communication, spare parts review, or escalation.
AI support inside configured workflows
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions run at a defined point in a workflow. Instead of copying ticket data into a separate AI tool, administrators can decide when the action should run, which fields should be included in the prompt, and how the result should be used.
Example uses include ticket summarization, translation of customer or technician notes, phone number or address checks, customer-facing updates, and AI-supported movement of a case to the correct workflow step.
The actions can be used for tickets and object-based workflows, allowing service organizations to apply AI support where structured interpretation of data is needed.
Administrators can configure the LLM provider and test prompts before adding them to a workflow. The first version supports OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini.
Supporting Zero-Touch automation with better input
Fieldcode's Zero-Touch approach focuses on reducing manual handling across service intake, scheduling, dispatching, and execution. The AI LLM actions add decision support where unstructured or inconsistent data would otherwise slow down the process.
The feature does not replace configured workflow rules or operational oversight. It gives administrators control over where AI supports the process, which data it uses, and how the output is applied.
"AI in field service should not mean another tool, another tab, or another copy-paste step," said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. "With the AI LLM actions, service organizations can apply AI directly inside existing workflows, where ticket and object data already guide operational decisions."
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is field service management software built on 25 years of global expertise. Its Zero-Touch process moves tickets from creation to technician without manual intervention and reduces dispatcher workload. The software supports scheduling, dispatching, routing, technician workflows, customer communication, and reporting.
Links
Fieldcode official website: www.fieldcode.com
Fieldcode AI LLM feature: https://fieldcode.com/en/features/ai-llm-workflow-actions
The actions use ticket or object data stored in Fieldcode to support summarization, translation, data checks, field cleanup, and workflow decisions. The output can update fields or support the next step in an automated process.
The feature addresses a common issue in field service operations: ticket data often contains useful information, but not always in a format workflows can use immediately. Descriptions may be long, written in another language, spread across several fields, or require validation before a ticket moves to scheduling, customer communication, spare parts review, or escalation.
AI support inside configured workflows
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions run at a defined point in a workflow. Instead of copying ticket data into a separate AI tool, administrators can decide when the action should run, which fields should be included in the prompt, and how the result should be used.
Example uses include ticket summarization, translation of customer or technician notes, phone number or address checks, customer-facing updates, and AI-supported movement of a case to the correct workflow step.
The actions can be used for tickets and object-based workflows, allowing service organizations to apply AI support where structured interpretation of data is needed.
Administrators can configure the LLM provider and test prompts before adding them to a workflow. The first version supports OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini.
Supporting Zero-Touch automation with better input
Fieldcode's Zero-Touch approach focuses on reducing manual handling across service intake, scheduling, dispatching, and execution. The AI LLM actions add decision support where unstructured or inconsistent data would otherwise slow down the process.
The feature does not replace configured workflow rules or operational oversight. It gives administrators control over where AI supports the process, which data it uses, and how the output is applied.
"AI in field service should not mean another tool, another tab, or another copy-paste step," said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. "With the AI LLM actions, service organizations can apply AI directly inside existing workflows, where ticket and object data already guide operational decisions."
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is field service management software built on 25 years of global expertise. Its Zero-Touch process moves tickets from creation to technician without manual intervention and reduces dispatcher workload. The software supports scheduling, dispatching, routing, technician workflows, customer communication, and reporting.
Links
Fieldcode official website: www.fieldcode.com
Fieldcode AI LLM feature: https://fieldcode.com/en/features/ai-llm-workflow-actions
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
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