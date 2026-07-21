ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard

"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026.