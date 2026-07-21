ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026.
Rocky Mount, NC, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- There are songs written to fill space. And then there are songs written to find you in the dark.
"From the Whale," the debut original soundtrack from faith-technology company ZionSphere, is unmistakably the latter.
Released today on all major streaming platforms, the track is a gospel hip-hop anthem rooted in the story of Jonah — but its message speaks directly to anyone who has ever felt swallowed whole. Both a full version and a clean radio edit are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and everywhere music is played.
The song doesn't ask for a polished version of you. One of its most arresting moments comes in a lyric that stops the track cold: "You met me in the mess that I created." That single line is the theology of the entire song — and perhaps the most honest thing a worship anthem has said in years.
"We didn't want music that just played behind an experience," said Starkey Roberson, Founder of ZionSphere. "We wanted something that would stay with you long after you took the headset off — something that told the truth about where God finds us. He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess. That's what this song is about."
"From the Whale" was produced alongside ZionSphere's upcoming Jonah & The Whale virtual reality experience, set to launch Summer 2026. The song serves as both the emotional heartbeat of the VR experience and a standalone worship anthem for church congregations, youth groups, and believers everywhere.
For Christian radio programmers and music directors: the radio edit is available now for airplay consideration.
"From the Whale" is available on:
• Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/3YBLPX6I58Qn506DdujyCG?si=Ar3xS4ShRdCrgjtU0Q9Rbw)
• Apple Music (https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zionsphere/1896751563)
• Amazon Music
• YouTube Music
• All major streaming platforms
For media inquiries, airplay requests, licensing, or interviews:
partners@zionsphere.world
1-252-888-5106
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a faith-technology company headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Founded on the conviction that God's Kingdom belongs everywhere — including the digital worlds where this generation lives — ZionSphere builds immersive virtual reality experiences grounded in Scripture. Its debut experience, Jonah & The Whale, launches Summer 2026.
www.zionsphere.world
"From the Whale," the debut original soundtrack from faith-technology company ZionSphere, is unmistakably the latter.
Released today on all major streaming platforms, the track is a gospel hip-hop anthem rooted in the story of Jonah — but its message speaks directly to anyone who has ever felt swallowed whole. Both a full version and a clean radio edit are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and everywhere music is played.
The song doesn't ask for a polished version of you. One of its most arresting moments comes in a lyric that stops the track cold: "You met me in the mess that I created." That single line is the theology of the entire song — and perhaps the most honest thing a worship anthem has said in years.
"We didn't want music that just played behind an experience," said Starkey Roberson, Founder of ZionSphere. "We wanted something that would stay with you long after you took the headset off — something that told the truth about where God finds us. He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess. That's what this song is about."
"From the Whale" was produced alongside ZionSphere's upcoming Jonah & The Whale virtual reality experience, set to launch Summer 2026. The song serves as both the emotional heartbeat of the VR experience and a standalone worship anthem for church congregations, youth groups, and believers everywhere.
For Christian radio programmers and music directors: the radio edit is available now for airplay consideration.
"From the Whale" is available on:
• Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/3YBLPX6I58Qn506DdujyCG?si=Ar3xS4ShRdCrgjtU0Q9Rbw)
• Apple Music (https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zionsphere/1896751563)
• Amazon Music
• YouTube Music
• All major streaming platforms
For media inquiries, airplay requests, licensing, or interviews:
partners@zionsphere.world
1-252-888-5106
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a faith-technology company headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Founded on the conviction that God's Kingdom belongs everywhere — including the digital worlds where this generation lives — ZionSphere builds immersive virtual reality experiences grounded in Scripture. Its debut experience, Jonah & The Whale, launches Summer 2026.
www.zionsphere.world
Contact
ZionSphere LLCContact
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
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