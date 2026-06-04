VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At the moment football stops the world again every four years, BeFootball — the company building the new immersive layer of sport — launches the Early Access of VSSoccer on the Meta Quest Store, available for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, free to download.
The Early Access is structured in 2 phases. From this moment, your opponent is artificial intelligence, available around the clock. It doesn't tire, it doesn't have an off day, and it was built to beat you. For those who missed losing to the machine and coming back for more — this is their place. On the 15th, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup window, human rivals enter the game, along with a weekly tournament schedule and exclusive content: kits, gloves, boots, and stadiums inspired by international football to keep the intensity going through July 19.
What is VSSoccer?
VSSoccer is the first native sport in VR. Every match places the player as the protagonist of a goal-to-goal game, attacking and defending simultaneously. The mechanic forces you to reinvent how a goal is scored: it demands reflexes, anticipation, and reading your opponent. It doesn't simulate football. It defines its own category within the Meta platform.
How Early Access plays
1vsAI (Open Play) — Face a competitive AI opponent, available at any time of day.
1vs1 (Rise Series) — Compete against other players to become champion and compete for prizes.
Instant access — Immediate entry into the VSSoccer universe to experience the speed and immersion of the game, where you'll discover all its features and how to play — straight in, no excuses.
About BeFootball
BeFootball is the immersive infrastructure where football is lived from the inside. The company is building the new layer of sport through virtual reality, articulating an ecosystem across three worlds: VSSoccer as a new immersive sport, Entertainment as the layer of the impossible in XR, and Academy as a knowledge and training platform.
Three distinct worlds connected by a single force: the passion for football that moves millions of people around the world.
BeFootball is part of the wowinX business group.
Another Reality.
Content
Logos and images* here.
Trailer Early Access here.
Where to find us
Meta Quest Store: https://www.meta.com/experiences/vss-virtual-sports-soccer/26819089577728883/
The Early Access is structured in 2 phases. From this moment, your opponent is artificial intelligence, available around the clock. It doesn't tire, it doesn't have an off day, and it was built to beat you. For those who missed losing to the machine and coming back for more — this is their place. On the 15th, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup window, human rivals enter the game, along with a weekly tournament schedule and exclusive content: kits, gloves, boots, and stadiums inspired by international football to keep the intensity going through July 19.
What is VSSoccer?
VSSoccer is the first native sport in VR. Every match places the player as the protagonist of a goal-to-goal game, attacking and defending simultaneously. The mechanic forces you to reinvent how a goal is scored: it demands reflexes, anticipation, and reading your opponent. It doesn't simulate football. It defines its own category within the Meta platform.
How Early Access plays
1vsAI (Open Play) — Face a competitive AI opponent, available at any time of day.
1vs1 (Rise Series) — Compete against other players to become champion and compete for prizes.
Instant access — Immediate entry into the VSSoccer universe to experience the speed and immersion of the game, where you'll discover all its features and how to play — straight in, no excuses.
About BeFootball
BeFootball is the immersive infrastructure where football is lived from the inside. The company is building the new layer of sport through virtual reality, articulating an ecosystem across three worlds: VSSoccer as a new immersive sport, Entertainment as the layer of the impossible in XR, and Academy as a knowledge and training platform.
Three distinct worlds connected by a single force: the passion for football that moves millions of people around the world.
BeFootball is part of the wowinX business group.
Another Reality.
Content
Logos and images* here.
Trailer Early Access here.
Where to find us
Meta Quest Store: https://www.meta.com/experiences/vss-virtual-sports-soccer/26819089577728883/
Contact
Sergio ReyesContact
+34606324026
+34606324026
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