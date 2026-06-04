Kloudgen Advances Enterprise AI with Semantiqa: Automated Semantic and Agent Layers Now on Snowflake Marketplace
Kloudgen, the pioneer in Gen-AI-driven Native Apps, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the expanded availability of Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. Semantiqa is designed to revolutionize how enterprises prepare for AI by providing an automated semantic layer that integrates seamlessly with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
San Francisco, CA, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kloudgen, the pioneer in Gen-AI-driven Native Apps, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the expanded availability of Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. Semantiqa is designed to revolutionize how enterprises prepare for AI by providing an automated semantic layer that integrates seamlessly with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Beyond Data Modeling: The Automated Agents Layer
Semantiqa now features an integrated Agents Layer created automatically on top of the semantic layer, allowing customers to:
● Interact Immediately: Users can engage in natural language conversations with their enterprise data the moment it is activated.
● One-Click Dashboards: Generate interactive, real-time dashboards with the click of a button, removing the need for manual BI development.
● Cross-Domain Intelligence: Support complex, cross-domain queries without manual configuration or maintenance.
● Zero Maintenance: The AI-driven architecture automatically adapts to the environment, ensuring insights remain accurate without human intervention.
Accelerating AI Readiness in One Day Semantiqa allows joint customers to activate their enterprise data for AI in one day, unlocking immediate benefits from Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake CoWork. By automating the creation of a semantic layer, Semantiqa eliminates the manual complexities of data modeling that typically stall AI initiatives.
Secure, Native Integration As a Snowflake Native App, Semantiqa runs directly within a customer’s Snowflake account. This architecture ensures:
● Zero Data Movement: Sensitive enterprise data stays within the Snowflake security perimeter.
● Accelerated Time-to-Value: Customers can install and begin data activation instantly without complex integrations.
● Enhanced Performance: Leverages Snowpark Container Services and the Snowflake Native App Framework to run sophisticated AI workloads.
Executive Perspectives "Our customers are racing to leverage generative AI, but they often struggle with the underlying data semantics," said Yash Gupta, Founder and CEO of Kloudgen Inc. "Semantiqa solves this by providing the strategic automated layer and an intelligent Agent interface, drastically reducing the time it takes to go from raw data to actionable, interactive discovery."
“Building applications natively on Snowflake can be transformative for organizations looking to accelerate innovation and deliver AI-driven experiences at scale,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to help organizations mobilize their data and AI, partners like Kloudgen provide customers with greater flexibility to improve productivity and optimize AI performance.
Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers’ data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.
Joint customers can now leverage Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. To learn more about how Semantiqa automates your semantic and agent layers for AI, visit www.kloudgen.com.
Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.
Beyond Data Modeling: The Automated Agents Layer
Semantiqa now features an integrated Agents Layer created automatically on top of the semantic layer, allowing customers to:
● Interact Immediately: Users can engage in natural language conversations with their enterprise data the moment it is activated.
● One-Click Dashboards: Generate interactive, real-time dashboards with the click of a button, removing the need for manual BI development.
● Cross-Domain Intelligence: Support complex, cross-domain queries without manual configuration or maintenance.
● Zero Maintenance: The AI-driven architecture automatically adapts to the environment, ensuring insights remain accurate without human intervention.
Accelerating AI Readiness in One Day Semantiqa allows joint customers to activate their enterprise data for AI in one day, unlocking immediate benefits from Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake CoWork. By automating the creation of a semantic layer, Semantiqa eliminates the manual complexities of data modeling that typically stall AI initiatives.
Secure, Native Integration As a Snowflake Native App, Semantiqa runs directly within a customer’s Snowflake account. This architecture ensures:
● Zero Data Movement: Sensitive enterprise data stays within the Snowflake security perimeter.
● Accelerated Time-to-Value: Customers can install and begin data activation instantly without complex integrations.
● Enhanced Performance: Leverages Snowpark Container Services and the Snowflake Native App Framework to run sophisticated AI workloads.
Executive Perspectives "Our customers are racing to leverage generative AI, but they often struggle with the underlying data semantics," said Yash Gupta, Founder and CEO of Kloudgen Inc. "Semantiqa solves this by providing the strategic automated layer and an intelligent Agent interface, drastically reducing the time it takes to go from raw data to actionable, interactive discovery."
“Building applications natively on Snowflake can be transformative for organizations looking to accelerate innovation and deliver AI-driven experiences at scale,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to help organizations mobilize their data and AI, partners like Kloudgen provide customers with greater flexibility to improve productivity and optimize AI performance.
Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers’ data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.
Joint customers can now leverage Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. To learn more about how Semantiqa automates your semantic and agent layers for AI, visit www.kloudgen.com.
Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 26 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.
Contact
Kloudgen.comContact
Yash gupta
630-886-7478
www.kloudgen.com
Yash gupta
630-886-7478
www.kloudgen.com
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