Kloudgen Advances Enterprise AI with Semantiqa: Automated Semantic and Agent Layers Now on Snowflake Marketplace

Kloudgen, the pioneer in Gen-AI-driven Native Apps, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26, the expanded availability of Semantiqa on Snowflake Marketplace. Semantiqa is designed to revolutionize how enterprises prepare for AI by providing an automated semantic layer that integrates seamlessly with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.