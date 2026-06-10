Recent Release, "The Sacred Vow," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rachel Vanderwood, Explores the Deeply Personal Journey of a Young Woman's Spiritual Awakening
Utica, NY, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- From the moment Noella met Caius, her life was never the same. Her ardent love for him grew deep within her spirit. Despite how young they both still were, she never doubted that they were always meant to be together, but when circumstances led her away from her home to help a friend in need, she realized that no matter what her mortal eyes had shown her or her heart had led her into, only the Lord knew who was right to share her promise.
Inspired by faith and an openness to trust through trial and error, Rachel has found that no matter the circumstance, she is never alone in her search to find the truth beyond what our eyes can see. Through her faith-filled, imaginative storylines, Rachel strives to offer messages of hope, healing, and strength as her readers delve deep into the lives of the characters she has written.
"With 'The Sacred Vow,' I aimed to craft an emotionally resonant, spiritually uplifting narrative that explores the interplay between our mortal senses and the divine guidance that can light our path," said author Rachel Vanderwood.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood's profound work provides readers with an intimate exploration of faith, love, and destiny. This captivating novel is sure to touch the hearts of all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Sacred Vow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Inspired by faith and an openness to trust through trial and error, Rachel has found that no matter the circumstance, she is never alone in her search to find the truth beyond what our eyes can see. Through her faith-filled, imaginative storylines, Rachel strives to offer messages of hope, healing, and strength as her readers delve deep into the lives of the characters she has written.
"With 'The Sacred Vow,' I aimed to craft an emotionally resonant, spiritually uplifting narrative that explores the interplay between our mortal senses and the divine guidance that can light our path," said author Rachel Vanderwood.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood's profound work provides readers with an intimate exploration of faith, love, and destiny. This captivating novel is sure to touch the hearts of all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "The Sacred Vow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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