Author David Turner’s Newly Released "The God I Finally Met" is a Powerful Call to Action That Implores Readers to Truly Study and Understand Jesus’s Own Teachings

“The God I Finally Met” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Turner is a poignant and compelling appeal that explores the gap between the teachings of the modern Christian Church and Jesus’s actual messages found within the Gospels. Through his writings, Turner calls upon readers to examine their spiritual lives and test if they truly know Christ and heed his words.