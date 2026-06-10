Author David Turner’s Newly Released "The God I Finally Met" is a Powerful Call to Action That Implores Readers to Truly Study and Understand Jesus’s Own Teachings
“The God I Finally Met” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Turner is a poignant and compelling appeal that explores the gap between the teachings of the modern Christian Church and Jesus’s actual messages found within the Gospels. Through his writings, Turner calls upon readers to examine their spiritual lives and test if they truly know Christ and heed his words.
Nolanville, TX, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The God I Finally Met”: a thought-provoking look at the disparities between the teachings of the modern church and Jesus Christ during his time on Earth. “The God I Finally Met” is the creation of published author David Turner, a pastor who holds both a master of divinity and a doctor of ministry from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary.
“Jesus said, ‘Not everyone who says to Me “Lord, Lord,” will enter the kingdom of heaven,’ but the message of much of the modern church is that anyone who repeats the words to the sinner’s prayer can be sure of their salvation,” writes Turner.
“Jesus also declared that He would tell religious people who have prophesied, performed miracles, and even driven out demons that He never knew them. But the modern church assumes that anyone who participates in religious activity must be a child of God.
“The gap between what Jesus said and what the church says has created multitudes of modern ‘Christians’ who claim a relationship with a God they have never met.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Turner’s new book is a personal and passionate call for all people to heed the words of Jesus and to test themselves to ensure they know the God they claim to worship on a deeper and personal level.
Consumers can purchase “The God I Finally Met” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God I Finally Met”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“Jesus said, ‘Not everyone who says to Me “Lord, Lord,” will enter the kingdom of heaven,’ but the message of much of the modern church is that anyone who repeats the words to the sinner’s prayer can be sure of their salvation,” writes Turner.
“Jesus also declared that He would tell religious people who have prophesied, performed miracles, and even driven out demons that He never knew them. But the modern church assumes that anyone who participates in religious activity must be a child of God.
“The gap between what Jesus said and what the church says has created multitudes of modern ‘Christians’ who claim a relationship with a God they have never met.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Turner’s new book is a personal and passionate call for all people to heed the words of Jesus and to test themselves to ensure they know the God they claim to worship on a deeper and personal level.
Consumers can purchase “The God I Finally Met” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God I Finally Met”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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