Rich Nicholson MD’s Newly Released “An Unlikely Doctor” is an Inspiring Memoir of Redemption, Resilience, and a Remarkable Journey for a Compassionate Physician
“An Unlikely Doctor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rich Nicholson MD is a candid and uplifting account of transformation, detailing how perseverance, faith, and life experiences shaped an unconventional path into medicine and service.
Bishop, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “An Unlikely Doctor”: a heartfelt and engaging memoir that traces one man’s unlikely journey from rebellion and hardship to purpose and healing. “An Unlikely Doctor” is the creation of published author, Rich Nicholson MD, who was born in mid-century Fullerton, California, where he enjoyed a free-spirited childhood in a rural setting. Despite avoiding academics and not graduating high school, his path changed through service in the U.S. Army, where he trained as a medic and discovered a passion for medicine. After earning his GED, he pursued premed studies, eventually transferring to the University of Southern California and later achieving his goal of becoming a doctor with the support of his wife.
He went on to dedicate over twenty years to serving Native American communities across California and Nevada, providing compassionate, continuity-focused care reminiscent of an earlier era of medicine. Settling in Bishop, California, he raised his family while continuing to enjoy life in the High Sierra region. His story reflects perseverance, purpose, and a desire to inspire future generations to find their own path.
Nicholson shares, “So how does a young man flunk out of high school with a GPA of 0.95 and spend time in two different jails in two distinct countries, only to become a board-certified physician? Only in America and only with the miraculous.
This began as a letter to his grandchildren, their children, and their children. To float a souvenir down the generational river introducing he and his family to any kin searching the family tree. “Family stuff” is the most interesting, is it not?
His stories become mile markers on the road through the craziness of the 1960s, family and military life, getting into medical school, and parenting four offspring.
These accounts prompt both laughter and tears. They give us glimpses into that guarded realm of medicine and the many faces of human nature.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rich Nicholson MD’s new book offers an honest, often humorous reflection on the challenges and triumphs that shape a meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “An Unlikely Doctor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Unlikely Doctor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He went on to dedicate over twenty years to serving Native American communities across California and Nevada, providing compassionate, continuity-focused care reminiscent of an earlier era of medicine. Settling in Bishop, California, he raised his family while continuing to enjoy life in the High Sierra region. His story reflects perseverance, purpose, and a desire to inspire future generations to find their own path.
Nicholson shares, “So how does a young man flunk out of high school with a GPA of 0.95 and spend time in two different jails in two distinct countries, only to become a board-certified physician? Only in America and only with the miraculous.
This began as a letter to his grandchildren, their children, and their children. To float a souvenir down the generational river introducing he and his family to any kin searching the family tree. “Family stuff” is the most interesting, is it not?
His stories become mile markers on the road through the craziness of the 1960s, family and military life, getting into medical school, and parenting four offspring.
These accounts prompt both laughter and tears. They give us glimpses into that guarded realm of medicine and the many faces of human nature.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rich Nicholson MD’s new book offers an honest, often humorous reflection on the challenges and triumphs that shape a meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “An Unlikely Doctor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Unlikely Doctor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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