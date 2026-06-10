Recent Release, "Beyond Christianity," from Christian Faith Publishing Author G.O. Chase, Explores Human Existence Through One Man's Transformation Across Continents
Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- G.O. Chase has completed a new book, "Beyond Christianity": A Spiritual Journey, which chronicles his remarkable odyssey from a strict Roman Catholic upbringing in Colombia to navigating the religious pluralism of American society. The narrative captures the dissonance between the moral framework instilled in his youth and the secular culture shock of the modern world, presenting an intimate account of how one individual reconciled competing worldviews while adapting to an increasingly complex spiritual landscape.
The author brings distinctive credibility to this exploration, having spent decades as an aerospace engineer working on advanced projects for NASA and the U.S. Military before transitioning to his passion for writing. Chase's analytical mind, honed through years of solving complex technical problems, now turns toward existential questions that have long preoccupied philosophers and theologians. His grounding in both scientific rigor and spiritual inquiry uniquely positions him to examine these profound matters with both intellectual honesty and emotional authenticity.
"Beyond Christianity" delves into controversial conclusions and challenging questions designed to provoke genuine reflection rather than provide easy answers. Readers will encounter provocative ideas that confront conventional thinking, discover deeply personal anecdotes that illuminate the author's spiritual evolution, and find themselves transported through experiences that bridge the gap between faith and doubt. Whether one approaches this work from a Christian perspective, secular viewpoint, or place of spiritual seeking, the book offers a rare opportunity to witness an individual's earnest struggle with meaning, purpose, and the nature of the divine in an uncertain world.
"I wrote this book not to convince others of my conclusions, but to invite them into meaningful dialogue about questions that deserve serious consideration," said author G.O. Chase. "My hope is that readers will find resonance in my experiences and feel empowered to examine their own spiritual assumptions with greater honesty and courage."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G.O. Chase's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine their deepest convictions about faith, morality, and purpose. This meditation on spirituality across cultures and belief systems invites profound self-examination and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Beyond Christianity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings distinctive credibility to this exploration, having spent decades as an aerospace engineer working on advanced projects for NASA and the U.S. Military before transitioning to his passion for writing. Chase's analytical mind, honed through years of solving complex technical problems, now turns toward existential questions that have long preoccupied philosophers and theologians. His grounding in both scientific rigor and spiritual inquiry uniquely positions him to examine these profound matters with both intellectual honesty and emotional authenticity.
"Beyond Christianity" delves into controversial conclusions and challenging questions designed to provoke genuine reflection rather than provide easy answers. Readers will encounter provocative ideas that confront conventional thinking, discover deeply personal anecdotes that illuminate the author's spiritual evolution, and find themselves transported through experiences that bridge the gap between faith and doubt. Whether one approaches this work from a Christian perspective, secular viewpoint, or place of spiritual seeking, the book offers a rare opportunity to witness an individual's earnest struggle with meaning, purpose, and the nature of the divine in an uncertain world.
"I wrote this book not to convince others of my conclusions, but to invite them into meaningful dialogue about questions that deserve serious consideration," said author G.O. Chase. "My hope is that readers will find resonance in my experiences and feel empowered to examine their own spiritual assumptions with greater honesty and courage."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G.O. Chase's thought-provoking work challenges readers to examine their deepest convictions about faith, morality, and purpose. This meditation on spirituality across cultures and belief systems invites profound self-examination and spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this introspective work can purchase "Beyond Christianity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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