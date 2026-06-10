Recent Release, "BEYOND SAIGON RIVER," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jim Huynh, Chronicles an Unforgettable Journey of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption
Philadelphia, PA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Huynh has completed a new book "BEYOND SAIGON RIVER: A Journey to Freedom of a Sailor Named Lay of HQ-11," a profound exploration of one man's extraordinary escape from a collapsing homeland. Through vivid storytelling and intimate reflection, Huynh traces the path of Lay Van Huynh, a South Vietnamese Navy radioman aboard HQ-11, whose remarkable courage sustained him through the horrors of war, the trauma of exile, and the uncertain terrain following the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975. This work captures not only a personal odyssey but a pivotal moment in history that forever changed the lives of countless families.
The author himself lived this story as a young sailor facing impossible choices when his homeland fell. After escaping Vietnam, Huynh was resettled at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania, where he began his American life working as a busboy—a humble beginning that would ultimately lead to educational opportunities, a meaningful 25-year career with the School District of Philadelphia, and a stable family life. His journey from war-torn shores to peaceful Pennsylvania stands as a testament to the transformative power of determination and grace. Today, Huynh channels his lived experience into writing that honors both personal survival and collective memory.
"BEYOND SAIGON RIVER" weaves together two interconnected sections that resonate with emotional depth and historical significance. Section I, "The Sailor Named Lay," reveals how a young radioman rebuilt his existence from nothing, discovering faith and purpose amid loss. Section II, "Brothers in the Mud," becomes a solemn and reverential tribute to the ARVN and American soldiers who fought, those who returned home, and those whose names remain forever etched in grief. Through haunting, spiritually rich poetry, readers will discover how one man's words become a vessel carrying memory across oceans, bridging east and west, past and present, sorrow and gratitude in ways that speak to the universal human need to honor sacrifice and find meaning in survival.
"Writing this book allowed me to transform my personal pain into something that honors not only my own journey but the countless lives touched by war and displacement," said author Jim Huynh. "I wanted readers to understand that beneath the statistics and headlines are real people—sailors, soldiers, families—whose courage and faith sustained them through the darkest chapters."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Huynh's candid work offers readers an unfiltered window into the immigrant experience and the healing power of remembrance. This testament to human resilience will profoundly move anyone who has experienced loss, displacement, or the search for belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "BEYOND SAIGON RIVER" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author himself lived this story as a young sailor facing impossible choices when his homeland fell. After escaping Vietnam, Huynh was resettled at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania, where he began his American life working as a busboy—a humble beginning that would ultimately lead to educational opportunities, a meaningful 25-year career with the School District of Philadelphia, and a stable family life. His journey from war-torn shores to peaceful Pennsylvania stands as a testament to the transformative power of determination and grace. Today, Huynh channels his lived experience into writing that honors both personal survival and collective memory.
"BEYOND SAIGON RIVER" weaves together two interconnected sections that resonate with emotional depth and historical significance. Section I, "The Sailor Named Lay," reveals how a young radioman rebuilt his existence from nothing, discovering faith and purpose amid loss. Section II, "Brothers in the Mud," becomes a solemn and reverential tribute to the ARVN and American soldiers who fought, those who returned home, and those whose names remain forever etched in grief. Through haunting, spiritually rich poetry, readers will discover how one man's words become a vessel carrying memory across oceans, bridging east and west, past and present, sorrow and gratitude in ways that speak to the universal human need to honor sacrifice and find meaning in survival.
"Writing this book allowed me to transform my personal pain into something that honors not only my own journey but the countless lives touched by war and displacement," said author Jim Huynh. "I wanted readers to understand that beneath the statistics and headlines are real people—sailors, soldiers, families—whose courage and faith sustained them through the darkest chapters."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Huynh's candid work offers readers an unfiltered window into the immigrant experience and the healing power of remembrance. This testament to human resilience will profoundly move anyone who has experienced loss, displacement, or the search for belonging.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "BEYOND SAIGON RIVER" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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