Recent Release, "Fronds of Palms," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John W. Fisher, Offers Nonbiblical Poems That Inspire Reflection and Delight
Fort Myers, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John W. Fisher has completed a new book, titled, "Fronds of Palms," a collection of thirty-two poems presented in diverse styles, each accompanied by an illustrative photograph on the facing page. Drawing inspiration from the legacy of Walt Whitman, Fisher crafts a similarly expansive work designed to grow through future editions. The poems themselves are wholesome and intellectually stimulating, touching on themes both serious and whimsical, inviting readers to engage with the words aloud and discover new dimensions in each reading.
With over forty years of teaching experience across Pennsylvania and Florida, Fisher brings considerable depth to his creative pursuits. A cum laude graduate of Lafayette College holding an MEd from Temple University, he has authored children's articles, a comprehensive book on real estate exam preparation, and most recently "Sermon Songs for the Gospel According to Mark." His background in education, combined with his active participation in church music and sacred composition, informs the thoughtful craftsmanship evident throughout "Fronds of Palms."
In this debut poetry collection, readers will discover work that balances accessibility with substance, offering perspectives that provoke contemplation while maintaining an engaging, occasionally humorous tone. Fisher's poems invite audiences to experience language as both written and spoken art, creating a bridge between the visual and auditory realms. The collection represents not merely a finished project but the foundation of an evolving artistic vision, promising that subsequent volumes will continue to expand this literary garden.
"I hope readers will find joy and meaning in these verses, whether experienced silently or voiced aloud," said author John W. Fisher. "Like Whitman's groundbreaking work, this collection is only the beginning of a larger poetic conversation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W. Fisher's engaging work offers readers a refreshing escape into contemplative and entertaining verse. This collection will resonate with poetry enthusiasts and casual readers alike, providing moments of insight and enjoyment.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase "Fronds of Palms" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over forty years of teaching experience across Pennsylvania and Florida, Fisher brings considerable depth to his creative pursuits. A cum laude graduate of Lafayette College holding an MEd from Temple University, he has authored children's articles, a comprehensive book on real estate exam preparation, and most recently "Sermon Songs for the Gospel According to Mark." His background in education, combined with his active participation in church music and sacred composition, informs the thoughtful craftsmanship evident throughout "Fronds of Palms."
In this debut poetry collection, readers will discover work that balances accessibility with substance, offering perspectives that provoke contemplation while maintaining an engaging, occasionally humorous tone. Fisher's poems invite audiences to experience language as both written and spoken art, creating a bridge between the visual and auditory realms. The collection represents not merely a finished project but the foundation of an evolving artistic vision, promising that subsequent volumes will continue to expand this literary garden.
"I hope readers will find joy and meaning in these verses, whether experienced silently or voiced aloud," said author John W. Fisher. "Like Whitman's groundbreaking work, this collection is only the beginning of a larger poetic conversation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W. Fisher's engaging work offers readers a refreshing escape into contemplative and entertaining verse. This collection will resonate with poetry enthusiasts and casual readers alike, providing moments of insight and enjoyment.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase "Fronds of Palms" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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