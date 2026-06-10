Recent Release, "A Wolf Named Bit," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joshua Goins, Follows a Rabbit Who Abandons His Destiny to Become What He Once Feared
Bethlehem, GA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Goins has completed a new book, titled, "A Wolf Named Bit," a tale that begins with a protagonist living an idyllic existence—surrounded by a devoted family, nestled in a comfortable home, and embraced by a nurturing community. When tragedy shatters this peaceful world, the young rabbit named Tohmer faces an agonizing choice: accept the vulnerability that comes with his nature, or transform himself into something altogether different. His decision sets him on a perilous journey toward becoming the predator he once dreaded.
The author draws from his gift for crafting vividly realized characters and weaving narratives with emotional depth. Goins, a devoted husband and father of four, brings his natural storytelling ability to create a world where ordinary readers recognize themselves in extraordinary circumstances. His talent for describing characters so authentically that they feel like old friends elevates this fable beyond simple allegory into something profoundly human.
In "A Wolf Named Bit," Tohmer's encounter with a wolf pack promises liberation and freedom from his inherent fears, yet each step along this darker path reveals unforeseen consequences. Through harrowing trials and morally complex relationships, readers will discover how choices made in desperation can reshape not only a life but the fates of all those connected to it. The novel explores themes of identity, belonging, and the weight of decisions that carry life-or-death stakes. Ultimately, Tohmer must confront whether the power he seeks is worth the price demanded of his soul and the safety of those he cherishes most.
"I wanted to give children encouragement to trust that they are the person they were born to be and not to allow anyone to convince them of transforming themselves into someone else." said author Joshua Goins. "Understanding GOD's plan for our lives and walking the path He's provided for us will get us to where we need to go without having to learn all of the hard lessons that come with making wrong turns."
"Tohmer's tale provides insight into how easily trauma can convince one's mind into making irrational decisions while feeling justified, ultimately leading to consequences of further trauma and extending the cycle, but when one takes ownership of themselves and embraces truth, their journey to fulfilling full potential of their best self can occur."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Goins's imaginative work offers readers a thought-provoking examination of identity and consequence. This allegorical adventure resonates with anyone who has questioned their purpose or struggled against their nature.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Wolf Named Bit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author draws from his gift for crafting vividly realized characters and weaving narratives with emotional depth. Goins, a devoted husband and father of four, brings his natural storytelling ability to create a world where ordinary readers recognize themselves in extraordinary circumstances. His talent for describing characters so authentically that they feel like old friends elevates this fable beyond simple allegory into something profoundly human.
In "A Wolf Named Bit," Tohmer's encounter with a wolf pack promises liberation and freedom from his inherent fears, yet each step along this darker path reveals unforeseen consequences. Through harrowing trials and morally complex relationships, readers will discover how choices made in desperation can reshape not only a life but the fates of all those connected to it. The novel explores themes of identity, belonging, and the weight of decisions that carry life-or-death stakes. Ultimately, Tohmer must confront whether the power he seeks is worth the price demanded of his soul and the safety of those he cherishes most.
"I wanted to give children encouragement to trust that they are the person they were born to be and not to allow anyone to convince them of transforming themselves into someone else." said author Joshua Goins. "Understanding GOD's plan for our lives and walking the path He's provided for us will get us to where we need to go without having to learn all of the hard lessons that come with making wrong turns."
"Tohmer's tale provides insight into how easily trauma can convince one's mind into making irrational decisions while feeling justified, ultimately leading to consequences of further trauma and extending the cycle, but when one takes ownership of themselves and embraces truth, their journey to fulfilling full potential of their best self can occur."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Goins's imaginative work offers readers a thought-provoking examination of identity and consequence. This allegorical adventure resonates with anyone who has questioned their purpose or struggled against their nature.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Wolf Named Bit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories