Recent Release, "Shelly Finds Her Purpose," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sammy Sherman, Tells of a Miniature Horse Discovering Her Unique Value
Lubbock, TX, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sammy Sherman has completed a new book, "Shelly Finds Her Purpose," a children's tale centered on Shelly, a miniature horse living on a well-known ranch that trains horses for racing, plowing, and various other duties. Unlike her larger counterparts, Shelly struggles with her limitations, watching from a distance as the other horses fulfill meaningful roles on the ranch. Isolated in a small corral, she wrestles with the disappointment of feeling inadequate and overlooked, until an unexpected turning point arrives in the form of special visitors.
The author's journey to creating this work is deeply rooted in his own family story. Raised in West Texas as the oldest of three children, Sherman witnessed firsthand the profound compassion his mother extended to his youngest sister, Richele, who was born with Down syndrome and faced additional health challenges throughout her life. This foundation of care, strengthened by his Christian faith and partnership with his devoted wife Lisa, shaped Sherman's character and commitment to his community. His involvement with organizations like Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity reflects values instilled during his formative years.
"Shelly Finds Her Purpose" explores themes of self-worth, acceptance, and the discovery that value transcends conventional measures. When a distinctive group of visitors arrives at the ranch, their interaction with Shelly transforms not only their experience but also the rancher's perspective on what the miniature horse can contribute. Through this gentle narrative, readers will uncover a poignant message about belonging, purpose, and how those who seem least equipped to make a difference often provide the most meaningful impact. The book honors the memory of Sherman's sister, whose nickname was Shelly, and reflects her life's experiences and spirit of generosity toward others.
"Writing this book became my way of honoring my sister's legacy and sharing the lesson she taught me through her life—that true purpose isn't measured by size or ability, but by the love and joy we bring to others," said author Sammy Sherman.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sammy Sherman's uplifting work offers young readers an emotionally enriching tale of self-discovery and acceptance. This heartfelt story demonstrates to children that everyone has inherent value and a unique role to play, regardless of circumstances or perceived limitations.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Shelly Finds Her Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's journey to creating this work is deeply rooted in his own family story. Raised in West Texas as the oldest of three children, Sherman witnessed firsthand the profound compassion his mother extended to his youngest sister, Richele, who was born with Down syndrome and faced additional health challenges throughout her life. This foundation of care, strengthened by his Christian faith and partnership with his devoted wife Lisa, shaped Sherman's character and commitment to his community. His involvement with organizations like Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity reflects values instilled during his formative years.
"Shelly Finds Her Purpose" explores themes of self-worth, acceptance, and the discovery that value transcends conventional measures. When a distinctive group of visitors arrives at the ranch, their interaction with Shelly transforms not only their experience but also the rancher's perspective on what the miniature horse can contribute. Through this gentle narrative, readers will uncover a poignant message about belonging, purpose, and how those who seem least equipped to make a difference often provide the most meaningful impact. The book honors the memory of Sherman's sister, whose nickname was Shelly, and reflects her life's experiences and spirit of generosity toward others.
"Writing this book became my way of honoring my sister's legacy and sharing the lesson she taught me through her life—that true purpose isn't measured by size or ability, but by the love and joy we bring to others," said author Sammy Sherman.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sammy Sherman's uplifting work offers young readers an emotionally enriching tale of self-discovery and acceptance. This heartfelt story demonstrates to children that everyone has inherent value and a unique role to play, regardless of circumstances or perceived limitations.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Shelly Finds Her Purpose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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