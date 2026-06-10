Recent Release, "Things I Wish Momma Taught Me," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Carla Runner, Offers Transformative Wisdom for Navigating Life's Challenges
Dunlap, TN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carla Runner has completed a new book, "Things I Wish Momma Taught Me: For Women of All Ages," a reflective work that bridges generations through honest conversations about the lessons every woman needs to hear. Drawing from her own life experiences and faith journey, Runner explores the pivotal teachings that shape women into their fullest selves, addressing topics that often go unspoken at the kitchen table and rarely find their way into formal education.
An ordained pastor since 2019, Carla brings authenticity and spiritual depth to her writing, informed by decades of lived experience as a devoted wife, mother of three, entrepreneur, and caretaker. Her previous works, including "I Survived Property Management—Well, Sorta" and "I Surrendered to Jesus! Now What?", established her voice as candid and relatable. Now settled in Tennessee's serene Sequatchie Valley with her husband Mark and his mother Bonnie, Carla continues to draw strength from her faith and family bonds, which infuse every page of this new offering.
"Things I Wish Momma Taught Me" addresses the emotional, relational, and spiritual guidance women crave—the tender instruction that builds confidence, fosters resilience, and anchors identity in purpose. Readers will discover practical wisdom wrapped in grace, examining themes of self-worth, forgiveness, family dynamics, and divine calling. This book speaks directly to the longing many women feel for maternal guidance, whether their own mothers could provide it or not, offering readers the tools to become the mentors their own daughters, granddaughters, and sisters deserve.
"I believe every woman deserves to know her value and understand her purpose," said Runner. "Through sharing my own journey and the lessons hard-won through life, I hope to give other women permission to embrace who God created them to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Runner's enlightening work equips women with wisdom for every season of life. Her message reminds readers that it's never too late to learn these vital lessons or to pass them forward to the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Things I Wish Momma Taught Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
An ordained pastor since 2019, Carla brings authenticity and spiritual depth to her writing, informed by decades of lived experience as a devoted wife, mother of three, entrepreneur, and caretaker. Her previous works, including "I Survived Property Management—Well, Sorta" and "I Surrendered to Jesus! Now What?", established her voice as candid and relatable. Now settled in Tennessee's serene Sequatchie Valley with her husband Mark and his mother Bonnie, Carla continues to draw strength from her faith and family bonds, which infuse every page of this new offering.
"Things I Wish Momma Taught Me" addresses the emotional, relational, and spiritual guidance women crave—the tender instruction that builds confidence, fosters resilience, and anchors identity in purpose. Readers will discover practical wisdom wrapped in grace, examining themes of self-worth, forgiveness, family dynamics, and divine calling. This book speaks directly to the longing many women feel for maternal guidance, whether their own mothers could provide it or not, offering readers the tools to become the mentors their own daughters, granddaughters, and sisters deserve.
"I believe every woman deserves to know her value and understand her purpose," said Runner. "Through sharing my own journey and the lessons hard-won through life, I hope to give other women permission to embrace who God created them to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Runner's enlightening work equips women with wisdom for every season of life. Her message reminds readers that it's never too late to learn these vital lessons or to pass them forward to the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Things I Wish Momma Taught Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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