Nancy L. Salerno’s Newly Released "Little BAT" is a Charming Story That Explores the Wonders of Nature Through the Curious Questions of a Young Bat
“Little BAT” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy L. Salerno is an engaging and fact-filled children’s book that introduces young readers to the nighttime world of bats through a heartfelt and imaginative story.
Holland, OH, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Little BAT”: a delightful and educational story that follows a young bat as he begins to question why his world is so different from the daytime creatures around him. “Little BAT” is the creation of published author, Nancy L. Salerno, who, along with her husband, John, raised four children while owning and operating multiple early learning centers in Syracuse, New York, and later opening another center in Ohio. With more than forty years of experience in education, she developed engaging games, activities, and projects for young learners. After retiring, she began writing educational children’s books that share factual information in a fun, story-driven way rather than a textbook format. Her stories, inspired by the backyard of a kindly couple known as the Old Man and Old Lady, take place at the House with the Yellow Door, where plants and animals spark curiosity and imagination.
Nancy L. Salerno shares, “Inspired by Nancy’s inquisitive grandson Bruno and all his “But, Mom” questions. Little bat lives in a garden surrounded by vibrant life in the day and quiet peacefulness in the night. Why is the world so musical during the day? Little bat wants to know why.
Join little bat as he asks, “But, Mom,” and discovers why.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy L. Salerno’s new book is a thoughtful and beautifully illustrated story that encourages curiosity, celebrates learning, and gently reminds young readers that everyone has a unique and meaningful purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Little BAT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little BAT”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nancy L. Salerno shares, “Inspired by Nancy’s inquisitive grandson Bruno and all his “But, Mom” questions. Little bat lives in a garden surrounded by vibrant life in the day and quiet peacefulness in the night. Why is the world so musical during the day? Little bat wants to know why.
Join little bat as he asks, “But, Mom,” and discovers why.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy L. Salerno’s new book is a thoughtful and beautifully illustrated story that encourages curiosity, celebrates learning, and gently reminds young readers that everyone has a unique and meaningful purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Little BAT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little BAT”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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