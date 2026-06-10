Recent Release, "It's Time to Get Up!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lindsey Hull, Offers a Stirring Path to Biblical Freedom from Trauma Through Faith
Seattle, WA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lindsey Hull has completed a new book, titled, "It's Time to Get Up!" that speaks directly to those trapped in the shadows of their darkest moments. The premise is both honest and hopeful: while life's pain is undeniably real, remaining stuck in the valley of trauma is not inevitable. Hull invites readers on a deeply personal journey of discovering that there is indeed a way out, a path toward genuine victory that begins with choosing to rise again.
Drawing from her own experience of conquering profound darkness, Hull brings authenticity to every page. With a Bachelor of Science in Ministerial Leadership and a Master of Science in Kinesiology, she has spent over six years serving in pastoral and leadership roles, including her work alongside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her unique ability to interweave faith and fitness, spirituality and practical wisdom, creates a compelling foundation for her message of hope and restoration.
In "It's Time to Get Up!" Hull explores the liberating truth that Jesus Christ possesses the power to release us from our gravest mistakes and deepest wounds. Readers will discover that settling for the familiar comfort of heartbreak is unnecessary—victory is possible. Through biblical truths woven throughout her narrative, Hull challenges those who have surrendered to their circumstances to reclaim their strength and step into the abundant life God intends. This essential work speaks particularly to young women and all who have suffered, offering not platitudes but authentic testimony to transformation through Christ's redemptive grace.
"My heart has always been to help others propel forward into everything God has called them to be, especially young women who have experienced trauma," said author Lindsey Hull. "I wrote this book because I needed someone to tell me it was time to get up, and I believe countless others need that same message of hope and biblical freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsey Hull's enlightening work equips readers with spiritual tools and encouragement for breaking free from the chains of past pain. Her message resonates with those seeking genuine healing and restoration in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "It's Time to Get Up!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own experience of conquering profound darkness, Hull brings authenticity to every page. With a Bachelor of Science in Ministerial Leadership and a Master of Science in Kinesiology, she has spent over six years serving in pastoral and leadership roles, including her work alongside the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her unique ability to interweave faith and fitness, spirituality and practical wisdom, creates a compelling foundation for her message of hope and restoration.
In "It's Time to Get Up!" Hull explores the liberating truth that Jesus Christ possesses the power to release us from our gravest mistakes and deepest wounds. Readers will discover that settling for the familiar comfort of heartbreak is unnecessary—victory is possible. Through biblical truths woven throughout her narrative, Hull challenges those who have surrendered to their circumstances to reclaim their strength and step into the abundant life God intends. This essential work speaks particularly to young women and all who have suffered, offering not platitudes but authentic testimony to transformation through Christ's redemptive grace.
"My heart has always been to help others propel forward into everything God has called them to be, especially young women who have experienced trauma," said author Lindsey Hull. "I wrote this book because I needed someone to tell me it was time to get up, and I believe countless others need that same message of hope and biblical freedom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindsey Hull's enlightening work equips readers with spiritual tools and encouragement for breaking free from the chains of past pain. Her message resonates with those seeking genuine healing and restoration in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "It's Time to Get Up!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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