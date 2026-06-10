Jeanne King’s Newly Released "Nick the Builder" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Love, Mentorship, and Cherished Family Bonds
“Nick the Builder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanne King is a touching and inspiring story that highlights the special relationship between a child and his grandfather while encouraging learning, growth, and connection.
Surry, MA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Nick the Builder”: a heartfelt and engaging children’s story that captures the joy of spending time with loved ones while learning valuable life skills. “Nick the Builder” is the creation of published author, Jeanne King, originally from New York and later living in Downeast Maine, who spent much of her career as a special education teacher. She is part of a large, blended family, serving as a mother, stepmother, and grandmother, and became “Gammy” to Nick in 2012. She shares a close bond with Nick and her husband, enjoying traveling together to rabbit shows and cherishing their time as a family.
King shares, “Every child should have someone special in their life—someone they want to spend time with, play games with, go fishing with, or just watch the sky start glowing with beautiful colors as the sun rises in the morning. Nick’s special friend is his Papa! You can find out some of the fun things Nick and his Papa enjoy doing together as you read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne King’s new book serves as both a celebration of family relationships and a tribute to a special bond that continues to inspire. The vivid, timeless illustrations were hand drawn by Jesse Gorden.
Consumers can purchase “Nick the Builder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nick the Builder”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
King shares, “Every child should have someone special in their life—someone they want to spend time with, play games with, go fishing with, or just watch the sky start glowing with beautiful colors as the sun rises in the morning. Nick’s special friend is his Papa! You can find out some of the fun things Nick and his Papa enjoy doing together as you read this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne King’s new book serves as both a celebration of family relationships and a tribute to a special bond that continues to inspire. The vivid, timeless illustrations were hand drawn by Jesse Gorden.
Consumers can purchase “Nick the Builder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nick the Builder”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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