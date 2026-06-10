Recent Release, "Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bobby Mason, Offers a Straightforward Gateway Into Scripture
Raymore, MO, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Mason has completed a new book, "Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible: A Simple Guide to Understanding the Bible," designed to transform the Bible from an intimidating tome into an accessible resource. The book addresses a genuine barrier many face—the sheer scope and complexity of Scripture—by providing a personal roadmap that simplifies the essentials without oversimplifying the profound truths within. Through clear breakdowns of the Old and New Testaments, thoughtful explanations of key themes like sin and salvation, and candid answers to questions that plague those exploring faith, Mason creates an inviting entry point for anyone ready to engage with God's Word.
Mason understands this journey intimately. After accepting Jesus Christ at age thirty-five, he devoted over four decades to church leadership roles, including service as a Deacon and Elder, helping countless others feel at home in Scripture. His extensive experience navigating the faith community and mentoring newcomers informs every page of this accessible guide, which reflects his genuine desire to meet people where they are in their spiritual exploration
"Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible" addresses the timeless human longing to understand God's Word without becoming lost in its vastness. Readers will discover not only biblical knowledge but also a simple prayer for establishing a new relationship with Christ—making this volume both an educational resource and a spiritual invitation. Mason's authentic voice and shepherd's heart shine throughout, offering the gentle encouragement needed to take that critical first step toward uncovering the treasures awaiting in Scripture.
"I wrote this book remembering my own early confusion about the Bible," said author Bobby Mason. "My prayer is that it becomes the friendly starting point that helps you feel welcome, understood, and excited to explore God's Word for yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Mason's illuminating work equips readers with foundational knowledge and confidence to engage with Scripture meaningfully. This guide transforms the Bible from an overwhelming mystery into a source of timeless wisdom and spiritual nourishment.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mason understands this journey intimately. After accepting Jesus Christ at age thirty-five, he devoted over four decades to church leadership roles, including service as a Deacon and Elder, helping countless others feel at home in Scripture. His extensive experience navigating the faith community and mentoring newcomers informs every page of this accessible guide, which reflects his genuine desire to meet people where they are in their spiritual exploration
"Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible" addresses the timeless human longing to understand God's Word without becoming lost in its vastness. Readers will discover not only biblical knowledge but also a simple prayer for establishing a new relationship with Christ—making this volume both an educational resource and a spiritual invitation. Mason's authentic voice and shepherd's heart shine throughout, offering the gentle encouragement needed to take that critical first step toward uncovering the treasures awaiting in Scripture.
"I wrote this book remembering my own early confusion about the Bible," said author Bobby Mason. "My prayer is that it becomes the friendly starting point that helps you feel welcome, understood, and excited to explore God's Word for yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Mason's illuminating work equips readers with foundational knowledge and confidence to engage with Scripture meaningfully. This guide transforms the Bible from an overwhelming mystery into a source of timeless wisdom and spiritual nourishment.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Unlocking Basics of the Holy Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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