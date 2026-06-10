Recent Release, "The Other Side of the Mountain," from Author Nick Lozano, is a Deeply Personal Account of One Man's Journey Through His Parents' Cancer Battles
Aurora, CO, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nick Lozano has completed a new book, "The Other Side of the Mountain: The Lessons I Learned from My Parents' Cancer Battles" — a poignant narrative that takes readers through the author's parents' brave battles with cancer, from diagnosis to their final days. With candor and vulnerability, Lozano shares how their examples of unwavering courage, steadfast faith, and boundless love ultimately served as a wellspring of inspiration and resilience.
Lozano and his father's gift for outdoor photography have shaped his own passion for scenic imagery and its power to uplift the spirit. In "The Other Side of the Mountain," Lozano weaves these personal elements into a story that is both intimately reflective and universally relatable for those navigating the challenging terrain of grief.
"This story will take you through the beginnings of their diseases, through the diagnosis and treatments, to their emotional final days," said author Nick Lozano. "The deaths of the author's parents were not the end of this story. It was just the beginning, because their lessons of courage, faith, and love that they displayed every day-especially during their cancer battles-served as a catalyst for everyone who knew them and eventually provided the inspiration for the author to keep moving forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Lozano's moving work offers readers a profound and insightful exploration of loss, faith, and the transformative power of a parent's legacy. This stirring narrative will resonate with anyone who has experienced the profound grief of losing a loved one, and will leave them with a deeper sense of hope, resilience, and gratitude.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Other Side of the Mountain: The Lessons I Learned from My Parents' Cancer Battles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lozano and his father's gift for outdoor photography have shaped his own passion for scenic imagery and its power to uplift the spirit. In "The Other Side of the Mountain," Lozano weaves these personal elements into a story that is both intimately reflective and universally relatable for those navigating the challenging terrain of grief.
"This story will take you through the beginnings of their diseases, through the diagnosis and treatments, to their emotional final days," said author Nick Lozano. "The deaths of the author's parents were not the end of this story. It was just the beginning, because their lessons of courage, faith, and love that they displayed every day-especially during their cancer battles-served as a catalyst for everyone who knew them and eventually provided the inspiration for the author to keep moving forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nick Lozano's moving work offers readers a profound and insightful exploration of loss, faith, and the transformative power of a parent's legacy. This stirring narrative will resonate with anyone who has experienced the profound grief of losing a loved one, and will leave them with a deeper sense of hope, resilience, and gratitude.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Other Side of the Mountain: The Lessons I Learned from My Parents' Cancer Battles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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