Recent Release, "Miss Patsy Ann," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Enola Kay Vanderhoef Explores How Cherished Memories Sustain Us Through Life's Greatest Challenge
Panama City, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enola Kay Vanderhoef has completed a new book, titled, "Miss Patsy Ann," a touching portrait of a woman whose early years in a small lakeside Florida town shaped everything she would become. Born in the early 1900s near Lake Okeechobee, Patsy Ann Geiger grew up in a world of contradictions—surrounded by deep friendships across racial lines while navigating the unspoken boundaries of her era. The man she loved was kind but deemed unsuitable by society's cruel standards. Yet Patsy possessed a remarkable ability to accept life's circumstances with grace, finding spiritual anchor in her unwavering faith and later in her marriage to a devoted Bible scholar.
Enola's background as a meticulous genealogist and author of extensive family histories infuses this narrative with authenticity and emotional depth. Her intimate knowledge of Patsy's world, combined with countless conversations between the two women, allowed her to capture not merely facts but the genuine essence of a life well-lived. This labor of love emerged partly from Enola's own family experience, as dementia has touched her household with profound significance.
"Miss Patsy Ann" by Enola Kay Vanderhoef illuminates the bittersweet journey of a spirited woman confronting cognitive decline while her recollections of childhood remain crystalline. As dementia progressively limited Patsy's ability to navigate present circumstances, the vivid details of her formative years became her sanctuary. Through humor and poignant reflection, readers discover how memories become bridges between past and present, offering solace during life's most vulnerable seasons. This Christ-centered account extends compassion to all who journey through the fog of dementia, suggesting that grace and remembrance can coexist even when so much else fades away.
"I hope this story encourages families facing dementia to cherish the memories still within reach and to approach this devastating disease with tenderness," said author Enola Kay Vanderhoef.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Enola Kay Vanderhoef's illuminating work offers readers a tender meditation on faith, family, and resilience. This remarkable narrative reminds us that a life's true measure lies not in what we retain but in the love we've shared and the God we've served.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Miss Patsy Ann" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Enola's background as a meticulous genealogist and author of extensive family histories infuses this narrative with authenticity and emotional depth. Her intimate knowledge of Patsy's world, combined with countless conversations between the two women, allowed her to capture not merely facts but the genuine essence of a life well-lived. This labor of love emerged partly from Enola's own family experience, as dementia has touched her household with profound significance.
"Miss Patsy Ann" by Enola Kay Vanderhoef illuminates the bittersweet journey of a spirited woman confronting cognitive decline while her recollections of childhood remain crystalline. As dementia progressively limited Patsy's ability to navigate present circumstances, the vivid details of her formative years became her sanctuary. Through humor and poignant reflection, readers discover how memories become bridges between past and present, offering solace during life's most vulnerable seasons. This Christ-centered account extends compassion to all who journey through the fog of dementia, suggesting that grace and remembrance can coexist even when so much else fades away.
"I hope this story encourages families facing dementia to cherish the memories still within reach and to approach this devastating disease with tenderness," said author Enola Kay Vanderhoef.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Enola Kay Vanderhoef's illuminating work offers readers a tender meditation on faith, family, and resilience. This remarkable narrative reminds us that a life's true measure lies not in what we retain but in the love we've shared and the God we've served.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Miss Patsy Ann" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories