Recent Release, "Confessions of a Convict," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Everett Scott, Presents a Raw Spiritual Journey Through Prison Walls & Into Redemption
Columbus, OH, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Everett Scott has completed a new book, "Confessions of a Convict," an unflinching account of transformation and grace discovered in the most unlikely places. Through the eyes of Penitentiary Tommy, readers are invited into a world where faith intersects with incarceration, where church pews and homeless shelters become sanctuaries, and where the presence of the divine emerges from shadows most would rather ignore. Scott does not sanitize the experience; instead, he invites readers to witness both the darkness of human sin and the persistent light of God's redemptive power working within a broken soul.
Throughout his life, Everett Scott embodied a contradiction—presenting one face to the world while harboring profound spiritual questions in the sanctuary of his own heart. His unconventional path led him to seek fellowship among those society had labeled as outsiders, breaking bread with individuals the religious establishment might reject. Scott observed a startling truth: the moral failings of incarcerated men mirror the hypocrisy often concealed within religious institutions. Yet convicts, he discovered, possessed an authenticity that many believers lacked—they owned their transgressions rather than hiding behind positions of respectability. This candid perspective shaped his conviction that genuine faith transcends social standing and ecclesiastical approval.
In "Confessions of a Convict," readers will encounter profound spiritual insights woven through trials that most people experience yet fear articulating in public. Everett Scott explores the valley experiences where God's voice becomes clearest, where humiliation becomes a pathway to grace, and where submission to the Almighty becomes the ultimate act of reclamation. The narrative captures the transformation of a lost soul into one who sings the songs of David while ascending toward mountaintop revelation. Readers will discover that redemption is not reserved for the respectable; it belongs to those courageous enough to confess their darkness and surrender wholly to divine light.
"I realized that God meets us exactly where we are," said author Everett Scott. "Whether behind bars or sitting in sanctuaries, He sees the authentic heart beneath our circumstances. My story is not unique in its struggles, but perhaps it is unique in its refusal to hide the journey. I wanted to show that redemption is real, available, and transformative for anyone willing to submit to His purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Everett Scott's transparent work offers readers an honest examination of faith beyond institutional boundaries. His testimony challenges conventional perspectives about grace and demonstrates that spiritual transformation recognizes no social hierarchy.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Confessions of a Convict" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his life, Everett Scott embodied a contradiction—presenting one face to the world while harboring profound spiritual questions in the sanctuary of his own heart. His unconventional path led him to seek fellowship among those society had labeled as outsiders, breaking bread with individuals the religious establishment might reject. Scott observed a startling truth: the moral failings of incarcerated men mirror the hypocrisy often concealed within religious institutions. Yet convicts, he discovered, possessed an authenticity that many believers lacked—they owned their transgressions rather than hiding behind positions of respectability. This candid perspective shaped his conviction that genuine faith transcends social standing and ecclesiastical approval.
In "Confessions of a Convict," readers will encounter profound spiritual insights woven through trials that most people experience yet fear articulating in public. Everett Scott explores the valley experiences where God's voice becomes clearest, where humiliation becomes a pathway to grace, and where submission to the Almighty becomes the ultimate act of reclamation. The narrative captures the transformation of a lost soul into one who sings the songs of David while ascending toward mountaintop revelation. Readers will discover that redemption is not reserved for the respectable; it belongs to those courageous enough to confess their darkness and surrender wholly to divine light.
"I realized that God meets us exactly where we are," said author Everett Scott. "Whether behind bars or sitting in sanctuaries, He sees the authentic heart beneath our circumstances. My story is not unique in its struggles, but perhaps it is unique in its refusal to hide the journey. I wanted to show that redemption is real, available, and transformative for anyone willing to submit to His purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Everett Scott's transparent work offers readers an honest examination of faith beyond institutional boundaries. His testimony challenges conventional perspectives about grace and demonstrates that spiritual transformation recognizes no social hierarchy.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Confessions of a Convict" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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