Recent release "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song" from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith Lampton explores how melodies become vessels for the soul's truths.
Portland, OR, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith Lampton has completed a new book, titled, "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song," a collection of poetry that traces the author's journey toward finding his authentic voice through artistic expression. Each piece within these pages represents years of emotional exploration, drawing from the rhythms and cadences that shaped his worldview. The work serves as a testament to how creative outlets can provide sanctuary during formative years, transforming pain into purpose and silence into song.
Born in Michigan and raised in Portland, Oregon, Lampton's life has been marked by geographic transitions and the transformative power of mentorship. His childhood years in Portland, particularly the support he received from Peninsula Park staff and his neighborhood community near Jefferson High School, provided the validation and encouragement his home environment could not. While sports initially dominated his teenage years, a move to Houston and the influence of an inspiring English teacher awakened his passion for the written word. Though life's challenges temporarily diverted him from creative pursuits, moments of inspiration consistently drew him back to the page.
In "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song," readers will discover how lyrics from the music of the seventies and eighties profoundly shaped the author's perspectives on social justice and human dignity. Each poem resonates as a song, reflecting decades of spiritual searching and self-discovery. Lampton's collection reveals how embracing one's true identity—rather than chasing external ideals—becomes the ultimate liberation. This intimate body of work is dedicated to his oldest children, Isaiah and Brittany, offering them a spiritual connection to their father's inner world and the transformative power of artistic expression.
"Through my verses, I found the courage to speak what my voice could not," said author Keith Lampton. "I hope my words become the soundtrack for someone else's healing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Lampton's eloquent work provides readers with a profound exploration of identity and creative resilience. This collection demonstrates how personal vulnerability, channeled through artistic expression, creates bridges of understanding between generations and speaks to universal human experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in Michigan and raised in Portland, Oregon, Lampton's life has been marked by geographic transitions and the transformative power of mentorship. His childhood years in Portland, particularly the support he received from Peninsula Park staff and his neighborhood community near Jefferson High School, provided the validation and encouragement his home environment could not. While sports initially dominated his teenage years, a move to Houston and the influence of an inspiring English teacher awakened his passion for the written word. Though life's challenges temporarily diverted him from creative pursuits, moments of inspiration consistently drew him back to the page.
In "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song," readers will discover how lyrics from the music of the seventies and eighties profoundly shaped the author's perspectives on social justice and human dignity. Each poem resonates as a song, reflecting decades of spiritual searching and self-discovery. Lampton's collection reveals how embracing one's true identity—rather than chasing external ideals—becomes the ultimate liberation. This intimate body of work is dedicated to his oldest children, Isaiah and Brittany, offering them a spiritual connection to their father's inner world and the transformative power of artistic expression.
"Through my verses, I found the courage to speak what my voice could not," said author Keith Lampton. "I hope my words become the soundtrack for someone else's healing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Lampton's eloquent work provides readers with a profound exploration of identity and creative resilience. This collection demonstrates how personal vulnerability, channeled through artistic expression, creates bridges of understanding between generations and speaks to universal human experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Music, My Lyrics, My Song" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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