Recent Release, "They Are Still Waiting," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Charles Keen, Explores Urgent Spiritual Needs of Unreached People Groups
Milford, OH, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Charles Keen has completed a new book, "They Are Still Waiting," which addresses a profound reality that transformed his life's mission. After thirty-five years pastoring First Baptist Church in Milford, Ohio, Dr. Keen discovered that over seven thousand languages exist worldwide, yet only seven hundred possess a complete Bible. This staggering disparity became the catalyst for his resignation from the pastorate and his subsequent dedication to ensuring that unreached people groups receive God's Word in their native tongue.
Dr. Keen's journey to this calling began with his conversion in Akron, Ohio, in 1958, followed by his graduation from Midwestern Baptist College in 1964. During his decades of pastoral ministry, he co-founded Bearing Precious Seed alongside Sam Caudill and Carlos Demarest, laying the groundwork for what would become FirstBible International. His commitment to this vision deepened when he established the First Bible School of Bible Translation in 2020, dedicated to training missionaries in the essential skill of translation work. Throughout his career, Dr. Keen has served as a conference speaker across America and internationally, sharing his burden for the biblically unreached.
"They Are Still Waiting" illuminates the desperate hunger for Scripture among countless communities whose hearts cry out for God's message in languages they understand. Readers will discover the transformative power of making the Bible accessible to all people groups, regardless of how remote or overlooked their corner of the world may be. Through candid reflection and compelling narratives, this volume challenges believers to expand their vision of global evangelism and awakens them to the critical importance of Bible translation ministry. The book stands as both a testimony and a rallying cry for those willing to answer the call to reach the unreached.
"My life's work has been consumed by a single passion: ensuring that every person, in every language, has access to God's Word," said author Dr. Charles Keen. "These communities are not forgotten by the Almighty—they are waiting, hoping, and praying for someone to bring them Scripture. This book is my plea for believers everywhere to join this sacred mission."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Charles Keen's enlightening work equips readers with understanding about global Scripture distribution gaps and calls them to meaningful participation in Bible translation efforts. This book will transform how believers perceive their role in God's redemptive plan for all nations.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "They Are Still Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Keen's journey to this calling began with his conversion in Akron, Ohio, in 1958, followed by his graduation from Midwestern Baptist College in 1964. During his decades of pastoral ministry, he co-founded Bearing Precious Seed alongside Sam Caudill and Carlos Demarest, laying the groundwork for what would become FirstBible International. His commitment to this vision deepened when he established the First Bible School of Bible Translation in 2020, dedicated to training missionaries in the essential skill of translation work. Throughout his career, Dr. Keen has served as a conference speaker across America and internationally, sharing his burden for the biblically unreached.
"They Are Still Waiting" illuminates the desperate hunger for Scripture among countless communities whose hearts cry out for God's message in languages they understand. Readers will discover the transformative power of making the Bible accessible to all people groups, regardless of how remote or overlooked their corner of the world may be. Through candid reflection and compelling narratives, this volume challenges believers to expand their vision of global evangelism and awakens them to the critical importance of Bible translation ministry. The book stands as both a testimony and a rallying cry for those willing to answer the call to reach the unreached.
"My life's work has been consumed by a single passion: ensuring that every person, in every language, has access to God's Word," said author Dr. Charles Keen. "These communities are not forgotten by the Almighty—they are waiting, hoping, and praying for someone to bring them Scripture. This book is my plea for believers everywhere to join this sacred mission."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Charles Keen's enlightening work equips readers with understanding about global Scripture distribution gaps and calls them to meaningful participation in Bible translation efforts. This book will transform how believers perceive their role in God's redemptive plan for all nations.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "They Are Still Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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