Lori Peterson’s Newly Released "Love’s Country Charm" is a Heartfelt Romance Celebrating Healing, Faith, and the Beauty of Simple Living
“Love’s Country Charm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Peterson is an uplifting story of heartbreak, renewal, and unexpected love found in a quiet Amish community.
Indianapolis, IN, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Love’s Country Charm”: a touching and faith-filled romance that explores new beginnings, family roots, and the peace found in embracing a slower pace of life. “Love’s Country Charm” is the creation of published author, Lori Peterson, a retired elementary teacher and board-certified music therapist from Indianapolis with a deep love for storytelling inspired by her father’s farm-life stories and her grandmother’s home in Amish country. Her writing draws from real-life family experiences and cherished memories, including tributes to her late husband and beloved dog. She has authored a children’s memoir, a Christmas pageant, and contributed to a music therapy resource book. Actively involved in both writing and music therapy communities, Lori is a member of several professional organizations. In her free time, she enjoys creative hobbies, concerts, and spending time with family and friends.
Peterson shares, “Brooke Olny was hoping for an engagement ring only to discover that her boyfriend was also dating her roommate. That same evening, her beloved grandmother passed away. To her great surprise, she inherited her grandmother’s farm in a small Amish community, quite a change from the big city life of Indianapolis. She hopes to find solace for her jilted heart and peace to rebuild her life. She’s surprised to discover the stillness of rural living and the country charm blesses her life, as does the new pastor in town.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Peterson’s new book offers readers an inspiring journey of emotional healing, spiritual growth, and the unexpected blessings found in life’s detours.
Consumers can purchase “Love’s Country Charm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love’s Country Charm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peterson shares, “Brooke Olny was hoping for an engagement ring only to discover that her boyfriend was also dating her roommate. That same evening, her beloved grandmother passed away. To her great surprise, she inherited her grandmother’s farm in a small Amish community, quite a change from the big city life of Indianapolis. She hopes to find solace for her jilted heart and peace to rebuild her life. She’s surprised to discover the stillness of rural living and the country charm blesses her life, as does the new pastor in town.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Peterson’s new book offers readers an inspiring journey of emotional healing, spiritual growth, and the unexpected blessings found in life’s detours.
Consumers can purchase “Love’s Country Charm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love’s Country Charm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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