Area Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Institutional-Quality Self Storage Facility in Rochester, MN
Minneaoplis, MN, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Self Storage of Rochester, located at 4851 Maine Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota. The transaction closed on June 1st 2026.
Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A, institutional-quality facility totaling 58,550 rentable square feet across 268 units. Built in 2021 with expansions in 2023–2024, the all-steel facility offers a diverse mix of drive-up, climate-controlled, and office/warehouse units. The asset sits in one of Minnesota's fastest growing markets, anchored by the Mayo Clinic and the $5.6 billion Destination Medical Center initiative driving sustained population and employment growth.
Flannigan and his team represented the seller and worked directly to procure the buyer. "We're proud of the outcome on Self Storage of Rochester. We ran a competitive process that drew strong interest from institutional groups, and in the end we sourced a local, all-cash buyer who recognized the quality of the asset and the strength of the Rochester market. Deals like this come together through market knowledge, a deep buyer network, and consistent execution from start to finish." — Tom Flannigan
Tom, Alex and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa, and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in self-storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Self Storage of Rochester is a Class A, institutional-quality facility totaling 58,550 rentable square feet across 268 units. Built in 2021 with expansions in 2023–2024, the all-steel facility offers a diverse mix of drive-up, climate-controlled, and office/warehouse units. The asset sits in one of Minnesota's fastest growing markets, anchored by the Mayo Clinic and the $5.6 billion Destination Medical Center initiative driving sustained population and employment growth.
Flannigan and his team represented the seller and worked directly to procure the buyer. "We're proud of the outcome on Self Storage of Rochester. We ran a competitive process that drew strong interest from institutional groups, and in the end we sourced a local, all-cash buyer who recognized the quality of the asset and the strength of the Rochester market. Deals like this come together through market knowledge, a deep buyer network, and consistent execution from start to finish." — Tom Flannigan
Tom, Alex and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa, and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in self-storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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