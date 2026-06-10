Stephen J. Weiland’s Newly Released "Biased? Who, Me?" is a Provocative and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Political Belief, Bias, and Modern Discourse
“Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen J. Weiland is a bold and candid collection of political reflections that challenges readers to examine bias, ideology, and the state of contemporary dialogue.
Lake Forest, IL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.”: a compelling and unapologetic compilation of political commentary that invites readers to reflect on their own beliefs while engaging with contrasting viewpoints. “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.” is the creation of published author, Stephen J. Weiland, a seasoned entrepreneur and financial expert who founded and led three successful software companies. A recognized authority in financial account billing and management, he has helped over 500 Fortune 1000 companies reduce fees and was named one of the “100 Most Influential People in Finance” by Treasury & Risk magazine. He holds degrees in engineering science and fine arts from Notre Dame and is a frequent speaker and contributor to industry standards. Based in the Chicago area, he remains active in philanthropy, analysis, and supporting education initiatives.
Weiland shares, “I am a Conservative. As such, I shine a brilliant, coherent laser light on the political arena and political correctness (PC). I expose the mendacity, ignorance, stupidity, hypocrisy, and power-hungry lust of the Liberal Left. In the reflected glow of this brilliant light, I contrast the time-honored truths of Conservatism with the sophomoric gibberish of ideologic cults. With a sarcastic pen guided by the unerring logic of natural rights and common sense, I chronicle the last fifteen years of insane Leftist goals and the vapid woke social agenda. I examine the utopian claims of a global world order, the unattainable fairness of DEI, and the ridiculous state of identity politics. I am clearly armed with the truth.
But wait. Am I acting just like some of my Liberal friends who don’t tolerate any questioning of their beliefs and who dismiss me as a racist imbecilic fool, an enemy of democracy, a source of all that is evil in their terribly flawed country? Why do I quiet my voice in public conversation so that my beliefs and lifestyle remain secret. I hesitate to put a bumper sticker on my car for fear of keying and a broken window. I lie to the polltaker because the walls may have ears. My Facebook and Google comments are scorned and at times deleted. I live in the shadows, my voice stifled, as if I were a gay guy in the ’50s. My voice and beliefs, perhaps shared by millions, have effectively been marginalized by a cacophony of media and entertainment voices who rely on the willful ignorance of poorly educated millennials who are grasping for something, anything, to believe in.
Am I biased? Do I overstate my position? In order to answer this question both for myself and for my readers, I’ve recorded my thoughts, beliefs, prejudices, and opinions over the last fifteen years. Now I present them to you, the reader. You may be a far-right Conservative who applauds me. You may be a far-left Liberal whose hair I set on fire with my ridiculous rants. In either case, I hope to generate discussion—nonbiased, of course.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen J. Weiland’s new book offers readers a candid, often satirical lens on contemporary issues, aiming to spark conversation and self-examination in an increasingly polarized world.
Consumers can purchase “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Weiland shares, “I am a Conservative. As such, I shine a brilliant, coherent laser light on the political arena and political correctness (PC). I expose the mendacity, ignorance, stupidity, hypocrisy, and power-hungry lust of the Liberal Left. In the reflected glow of this brilliant light, I contrast the time-honored truths of Conservatism with the sophomoric gibberish of ideologic cults. With a sarcastic pen guided by the unerring logic of natural rights and common sense, I chronicle the last fifteen years of insane Leftist goals and the vapid woke social agenda. I examine the utopian claims of a global world order, the unattainable fairness of DEI, and the ridiculous state of identity politics. I am clearly armed with the truth.
But wait. Am I acting just like some of my Liberal friends who don’t tolerate any questioning of their beliefs and who dismiss me as a racist imbecilic fool, an enemy of democracy, a source of all that is evil in their terribly flawed country? Why do I quiet my voice in public conversation so that my beliefs and lifestyle remain secret. I hesitate to put a bumper sticker on my car for fear of keying and a broken window. I lie to the polltaker because the walls may have ears. My Facebook and Google comments are scorned and at times deleted. I live in the shadows, my voice stifled, as if I were a gay guy in the ’50s. My voice and beliefs, perhaps shared by millions, have effectively been marginalized by a cacophony of media and entertainment voices who rely on the willful ignorance of poorly educated millennials who are grasping for something, anything, to believe in.
Am I biased? Do I overstate my position? In order to answer this question both for myself and for my readers, I’ve recorded my thoughts, beliefs, prejudices, and opinions over the last fifteen years. Now I present them to you, the reader. You may be a far-right Conservative who applauds me. You may be a far-left Liberal whose hair I set on fire with my ridiculous rants. In either case, I hope to generate discussion—nonbiased, of course.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen J. Weiland’s new book offers readers a candid, often satirical lens on contemporary issues, aiming to spark conversation and self-examination in an increasingly polarized world.
Consumers can purchase “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories