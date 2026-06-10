Stephen J. Weiland’s Newly Released "Biased? Who, Me?" is a Provocative and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Political Belief, Bias, and Modern Discourse

“Biased? Who, Me?: Am I a right-wing deplorable? Will I wreck Medicare and put Blacks back in the fields and liberals in prison? Let’s find out.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen J. Weiland is a bold and candid collection of political reflections that challenges readers to examine bias, ideology, and the state of contemporary dialogue.