Recent Release, "The Green Glitch," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jason Tremko, Examines How Cannabis Transformed Into a Potent Force Reshaping Youth Culture
Sylva, NC, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jason Tremko, award-winning author and filmmaker, has completed a new book, titled, "The Green Glitch: What's Behi,nd the Devil's Lettuce?" that brings together decades of frontline experience into a sobering examination of modern marijuana culture. Drawing from his unique vantage point across multiple sectors of society, Tremko investigates the dramatic evolution of cannabis—from the 3% THC products of the 1970s to today's ultra-high-potency formulations—and the cultural implications few are willing to address directly.
With twenty years of active military service, including nine years as a U.S. Army recruiter, Tremko first observed troubling patterns in how marijuana affected young people's motivation and life trajectory. His perspective deepened through subsequent roles as a recovery leader within the 12-step model, a youth pastor providing spiritual guidance, and now as an educator with six years of high school teaching experience. These roles have positioned him to witness firsthand the emerging patterns surrounding cannabis use that society often overlooks or minimizes.
"The Green Glitch" cuts through politics and nostalgia to deliver an unflinching reality check grounded in research, personal observation, and years of direct work with young people and families. Readers will discover the gap between how marijuana has actually changed and how public conversation has stalled, while exploring the normalization of use and the mental health questions many hesitate to raise. The book extends into documentary format with expert interviews and authentic stories, creating a comprehensive investigation that demands the attention of parents, educators, and community leaders alike.
"I've witnessed the patterns firsthand across recruiting offices, classrooms, recovery groups, and churches," said author Jason Tremko. "This book exists because we can't afford to ignore what's really happening with cannabis in our culture. Young people deserve truth, not narrative."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Tremko's urgent work equips readers with evidence-based perspective on a transformation reshaping their communities. This honest examination challenges readers to look beyond headlines and understand the genuine stakes involved in modern marijuana culture.
Readers who wish to experience this clarifying work can purchase "The Green Glitch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Readers can also enjoy the accompanying film on Apple TV, iTunes and more. Just search for The Green Glitch: What’s Behind the Devil’s Lettuce.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With twenty years of active military service, including nine years as a U.S. Army recruiter, Tremko first observed troubling patterns in how marijuana affected young people's motivation and life trajectory. His perspective deepened through subsequent roles as a recovery leader within the 12-step model, a youth pastor providing spiritual guidance, and now as an educator with six years of high school teaching experience. These roles have positioned him to witness firsthand the emerging patterns surrounding cannabis use that society often overlooks or minimizes.
"The Green Glitch" cuts through politics and nostalgia to deliver an unflinching reality check grounded in research, personal observation, and years of direct work with young people and families. Readers will discover the gap between how marijuana has actually changed and how public conversation has stalled, while exploring the normalization of use and the mental health questions many hesitate to raise. The book extends into documentary format with expert interviews and authentic stories, creating a comprehensive investigation that demands the attention of parents, educators, and community leaders alike.
"I've witnessed the patterns firsthand across recruiting offices, classrooms, recovery groups, and churches," said author Jason Tremko. "This book exists because we can't afford to ignore what's really happening with cannabis in our culture. Young people deserve truth, not narrative."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Tremko's urgent work equips readers with evidence-based perspective on a transformation reshaping their communities. This honest examination challenges readers to look beyond headlines and understand the genuine stakes involved in modern marijuana culture.
Readers who wish to experience this clarifying work can purchase "The Green Glitch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Readers can also enjoy the accompanying film on Apple TV, iTunes and more. Just search for The Green Glitch: What’s Behind the Devil’s Lettuce.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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