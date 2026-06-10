Recent Release, "How Do I Love You?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Eleanor C. Gisondi, is a Tender Celebration of Maternal Love Through Nature's Wonders
Valhalla, NY, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eleanor C. Gisondi has completed a new book, titled, "How Do I Love You?: Let Me Count the Ways," a touching exploration of the countless ways a mother demonstrates her profound love for her child. Through lyrical language and evocative imagery, the narrative weaves together the simple yet extraordinary moments that define the parent-child bond—from the brilliance of stars to the vastness of the ocean, from everyday magic to divine blessings. Each page invites readers to recognize the wonder that surrounds us and understand that love speaks in infinite dialects, each one precious and irreplaceable.
Eleanor's unique perspective springs from her own journey as a devoted mother of four sons and her extensive work as a teachers assistant with elementary students throughout her career. This dual role has deepened her understanding of childhood wonder and the transformative power of unconditional maternal devotion. Her years spent nurturing young minds have illuminated the sacred connection between mother and child, inspiring her to articulate what her heart has always known—that a mother's love transcends words and manifests in countless expressions both grand and intimate.
In this spiritually resonant work, Eleanor invites readers into a reflective meditation on life's greatest treasures: moments of togetherness, the natural world's splendor, and the incomparable gift of a mother's embrace. Readers will discover how love manifests in the simplest gestures and find renewed appreciation for both the ordinary and extraordinary blessings that surround their families each day.
"I wanted to create something that would help children everywhere understand the depth of their mother's love," said author Eleanor C. Gisondi, "and remind parents that expressing affection through the beauty of our shared world is one of life's most vital callings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor C. Gisondi's nurturing work touches the hearts of families seeking to deepen their bonds. This book serves as a treasured reminder that maternal love remains one of life's greatest miracles.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "How Do I Love You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Eleanor's unique perspective springs from her own journey as a devoted mother of four sons and her extensive work as a teachers assistant with elementary students throughout her career. This dual role has deepened her understanding of childhood wonder and the transformative power of unconditional maternal devotion. Her years spent nurturing young minds have illuminated the sacred connection between mother and child, inspiring her to articulate what her heart has always known—that a mother's love transcends words and manifests in countless expressions both grand and intimate.
In this spiritually resonant work, Eleanor invites readers into a reflective meditation on life's greatest treasures: moments of togetherness, the natural world's splendor, and the incomparable gift of a mother's embrace. Readers will discover how love manifests in the simplest gestures and find renewed appreciation for both the ordinary and extraordinary blessings that surround their families each day.
"I wanted to create something that would help children everywhere understand the depth of their mother's love," said author Eleanor C. Gisondi, "and remind parents that expressing affection through the beauty of our shared world is one of life's most vital callings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor C. Gisondi's nurturing work touches the hearts of families seeking to deepen their bonds. This book serves as a treasured reminder that maternal love remains one of life's greatest miracles.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-stirring work can purchase "How Do I Love You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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