Recent Release, "The Call To Stand," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brian C. Link, Explores Spiritual Warfare and Divine Triumph
Vernon, NY, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brian C. Link has completed a new book, titled, "The Call To Stand," which emerges from his own harrowing encounter with despair and divine intervention. The narrative begins at rock bottom—literally at a riverbank, then in a hospital room bearing the physical marks of survival—and traces how Link discovered that life's most devastating moments can become doorways to breakthrough prayer and unshakable faith. This gripping account moves beyond mere survival to unveil the tactical reality of spiritual conflict and the unrelenting grace available to those who refuse to surrender.
Link's authority flows from lived experience, not theological abstraction. As a longtime servant leader at The Way Ministries, where he has guided men's ministry, led small groups with his wife Pam, and served as Senior Elder, he has spent decades equipping believers for authentic discipleship. His reluctance to write—overcome only by obedience to God's calling—ensures that every word carries the weight of conviction rather than self-promotion. His story is one forged through trials, tested by prayer, and anchored in biblical truth.
Within "The Call To Stand," readers will discover practical pathways to transform anguish into intercession, stand resolute against whispers of fear and exhaustion, and anchor their souls in Scripture when every instinct screams surrender. The stakes are ultimate: spiritual victory in life's fiercest battles. Link equips believers not merely to endure but to claim triumph, demonstrating that the power of God's hand surpasses any warfare waged against the human soul. This is a summons to spiritual warriors everywhere—a call to rise, stand firm, and walk in the victory Christ has already secured.
"I write not for recognition but because obedience demanded it," said Brian. "My prayer is that readers will encounter the same God who met me in my darkest hour and discover that His power is infinitely greater than any battle they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Brian C. Link's stirring work equips believers to navigate spiritual adversity with biblical conviction and divine power. Readers will emerge fortified, purposeful, and ready to claim victory.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Call To Stand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Link's authority flows from lived experience, not theological abstraction. As a longtime servant leader at The Way Ministries, where he has guided men's ministry, led small groups with his wife Pam, and served as Senior Elder, he has spent decades equipping believers for authentic discipleship. His reluctance to write—overcome only by obedience to God's calling—ensures that every word carries the weight of conviction rather than self-promotion. His story is one forged through trials, tested by prayer, and anchored in biblical truth.
Within "The Call To Stand," readers will discover practical pathways to transform anguish into intercession, stand resolute against whispers of fear and exhaustion, and anchor their souls in Scripture when every instinct screams surrender. The stakes are ultimate: spiritual victory in life's fiercest battles. Link equips believers not merely to endure but to claim triumph, demonstrating that the power of God's hand surpasses any warfare waged against the human soul. This is a summons to spiritual warriors everywhere—a call to rise, stand firm, and walk in the victory Christ has already secured.
"I write not for recognition but because obedience demanded it," said Brian. "My prayer is that readers will encounter the same God who met me in my darkest hour and discover that His power is infinitely greater than any battle they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Brian C. Link's stirring work equips believers to navigate spiritual adversity with biblical conviction and divine power. Readers will emerge fortified, purposeful, and ready to claim victory.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "The Call To Stand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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